Oppo Find X5 specifications and price leaked online

Oppo Find X5 Pro and Find X5 is likely to go official by March this year. Last week, a tipster had tipped the specs of the vanilla Find X5. The Chinese brand's next line of flagship smartphones is expected to include the vanilla Find X5, alongside the Find X5 Pro and Find X5 Lite.

While the previous generation device bore the Find X3 Pro title, there is some debate about what the company will call its successor. The natural title should be the Oppo Find X4 Pro, however, a prevalent Chinese superstition around the number 4 might dissuade the company from using the perceived unlucky number.

Now, well-known tipster, Digital Chan Station shared the key specifications for the upcoming Oppo Find X5 on Weibo.

The Samsung E5 AMOLED LTPO screen is featured on the Oppo Find X5. It has a 6.78 inch 10-bit panel with a dynamically-adjusted 120Hz refresh rate and a clear 2K (QHD+) resolution of 2,048 × 1,080 pixels.

The Oppo Find X5 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. It is the company's newest and greatest flagship chip, based on TSMC's 4nm process. The benchmarks for performance and efficiency are comparable to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The processor is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 memory and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography, Oppo Find X5 is said to come with a triple rear camera unit. The smartphone features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 ultrawide lens, and a 13-megapixel Samsung S5K3M5 telephoto sensor that supports 2x optical zoom and OIS.

For selfies, Oppo Find X5 is likely to sport a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor. It has a Goodix G7 in-screen fingerprint sensor for security. The device will likely boot the latest Android 12 based Color 12 OS out of the box.

According to the leaked information, the Oppo Find X5 will cost CNY 4,499 (approx. Rs. 52,500) for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM with 256GB variant will cost CNY 4,999 (approx. Rs. 58,000).