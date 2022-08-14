VLC Media Player banned and blocked in India, VLC doesn't know why and govt doesn't explain: full story

VLC Media Player banned in India: The popular media player VLC Media Player has been banned in India. The company has now confirmed the same. The president of VideoLAN has also acknowledged the ban reports and said that the media player is working on some ISPs, but not on others.

Several questions emerge at this point: why is the VLC Media player website and download link blocked in India suddenly? And what is the company or the Indian government saying on the matter? Let's answer all these questions.

Why is VLC Media Player banned in India?

The developer of VLC Media Player, VideoLAN, has officially confirmed the ban that almost no one noticed. The ban was first reported by MediaNama nearly two months ago. The official reason behind the ban hasn't been revealed yet. Some reports, though, suggest that VLC Media Player has been banned in the country because the platform was used by China-backed hacking group Cicada for cyber attacks. Just a few months ago, security experts discovered that Cicada was using VLC Media Player to deploy a malicious malware loader as part of a long-running cyber attack campaign.

What is VideoLAN, creator of VLC Player, saying?

Now, VideoLAN said that the media player was banned in India back on February 13. The company, though, didn't state any reason behind the ban yet. In one of its latest tweets counting India Today Tech's story, VideoLAN was seen asking for help from people in India since the company doesn't have any idea why VLC Media Player, used widely, has been banned suddenly.