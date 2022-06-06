WhatsApp is planning to introduce double-verification: What it means and why it is important

It seems that WhatsApp is planning to introduce yet another security feature to improve the experience of its users. The messaging platform has been spotted working on a new feature that will help offer users double security. It is reportedly working on a double verification feature, which is pretty self-explanatory. Here's why we think this is an important feature.

WhatsApp is planning to introduce double-verification

WaBetaInfo has shared a screenshot of the feature. It shows when a user will try to log into their WhatsApp account from another smartphone, then users will have to go through a double verification process.

WhatsApp will require you to enter an additional security code, which it will send to the owner of the account by SMS. Currently, users just need to enter only one 6-digit verification code, which they receive on their registered number. The double verification feature will make sure that users are aware of the fact their account is being accessed on a different phone.

WhatsApp double verification feature: Why is it important

The addition of double verification will be an important feature as several users have lost their accounts in the past. There have been reports saying that some WhatsApp users have been tricked into sharing the verification code. So now if a hacker tries to access your WhatsApp, the person will also require a second 6-digit code. WhatsApp will simply send the second code to the owner of the account with an alert that someone is trying to access your account. This way you will get to know if someone is trying to hack your account or trick you.

WhatsApp double verification feature: When will this be rolled out?

At the moment, the double verification feature is under development and should be released to beta testers soon whenever WhatsApp decides to push it forward, as suggested by WaBetaInfo. The feature has been spotted on iOS. So, there are chances that the company will also first test it for the Android version, and then release the feature for beta testers. We should hear more about this feature soon.

Also Read | Xiaomi ends support for Redmi Note 7 and 69 other phones: Check full list

Also Read | Netflix starts charging users for password sharing: Here's what we know

Also Read | Looking for best 5G phones under Rs 20,000 in India? Check out these options