WhatsApp is working on 'Kept messages' feature, here is how it will work

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will be useful for those who use the "Disappearing messages" feature. WaBetaInfo has spotted a new "Kept Messages" feature that will allow people to keep disappearing messages whenever they want. The platform is always working on a bunch of new features, but most of them turn out to be important in some way. The new "Kept Messages" feature is also equally important. Here's everything you need to know.

WhatsApp added the "Disappearing messages" feature a long time back. So, once you enable it and set the timer to 24 hours, then all the messages will get disappeared after the set time is complete. But, what if someone wants to keep all the messages and doesn't want them to disappear after one point? For this, WhatsApp is working on the "Kept Messages" feature.

The new feature will let people save all conversations even if the "Disappearing messages" feature is enabled. The cited source has reported that both sender and receiver will get the option to save chats. Do keep in mind that the chats will get saved for both individuals. WhatsApp will also give the option to remove the same chats if, for some reason, a user decides not to keep the chats.

People will notice a new icon on the top of the chat box, which will only appear after long-pressing on a message. Using that option one might be able to keep or remove chats. Also, users might only get one chance to save disappeared chats, as suggested by the screenshots.

The new feature has been spotted in the WhatsApp beta update for Android 2.22.20.3 version. It is currently unknown when WhatsApp plans to roll out this feature. It is under development and it will first be released to beta testers. Once the test is done successfully, the feature will then arrive in the stable version of the app. It is unclear whether this feature will also be made available for the iOS version.