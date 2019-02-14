Oppo F11 Pro with 48-megapixel camera teased, here're the details

Oppo is all set to join the 48-megapixel bandwagon with F11 Pro in India. The Chinese smartphone major has started teasing the successor to the Oppo F9 Pro, which was launched in August 2018. The new phone from Oppo has camera as its USP. It comes with a 'Super Night' mode for better low-light photography. Oppo is following a half-yearly cycle of phone releases, just like OnePlus. It unveils its 'F' and 'R' series phones every six months.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. We say a #BrilliantPortrait is worth even more. RT if you're set for the new #OPPOF11Pro, launching soon. pic.twitter.com/5ZyAirvzPf - OPPO (@oppo) February 13, 2019

Oppo has tweeted about the arrival of the new F11 Pro in India, confirming the dual rear cameras will comprise 48-megapixel sensor. At the front, Oppo F11 Pro will not have a selfie camera but instead it will come with a pop-design camera. However, unlike the Vivo NEX S, the pop-up mechanism will be in the centre and will line up with the rear camera setup, just like the Vivo V15 Pro.

The Oppo F11 Pro is a mid-range device and the price should not exceed the Rs 25,000 mark. However, the exact price will come out on the launch date.

Brilliant Portraits in Low Light with the 48 MP Camera. Coming Soon. #OPPOF11Propic.twitter.com/AsJrOCYEh4 - OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) February 13, 2019

Meanwhile, Oppo Mobile India has posted a teaser for the Oppo F11 Pro with a caption, "Brilliant Portraits in Low Light with the 48 MP Camera. Coming Soon. #OPPOF11Pro".

Going by the leaks, Oppo F11 Pro, is expected to have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The display is also expected to be an edge-to-edge notch-less one with minimum bezels. As far specifications are concerned, Oppo F11 Pro will have a 6.5-inch AMOLED display and will be powered by the new MediaTek Helio P80 processor. The phone is expected to come with a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Instagram to now allow users to send direct messages from web

Also Read: Xiaomi to spoil Samsung's party, set to launch Mi 9 on February 20