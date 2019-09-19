Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 13: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor's film makes Rs 105 crore

Chhichhore box office collection: Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Chhichhore is rock steady at the box office despite strong competition from Ayushmann Khurrana's new release Dream Girl. The film has made Rs 105.94 crore till now. Chhichhore is likely to continue its run at the box office for a while, especially since the next big release, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War is scheduled to release weeks away, on October 2.



#Chhichhore is unstoppable and unbeatable... Should maintain the momentum in Week 3, despite multiple new films... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr, Mon 4.02 cr, Tue 4.11 cr, Wed 3.60 cr. Total: 105.79 cr. #India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 19, 2019

Chhichhore, was a solo release that hit the theatres on September 6. It made Rs 68.83 crore on Week 1. Thereafter, the film clashed with Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl and Akshay Khanna starrer Article 375 from September 13 and its collections dipped to Rs 37.11 crore.

This mid-range film, made on a budget of Rs 62.33 crore, is Sushant Singh Rajput's second movie to earn more than Rs 100 crore. His previous blockbuster was 2016 release M.S. Dhoni - The Untold Story, which earned Rs 133.04 crore.

Meanwhile, with Chhichhore, actress Shraddha Kapoor has given two superhits in less than a month. The Aashiqui 2 famed actress' previous hit was Saaho that released on August 30. The film's Hindi version earned over Rs 150 crore in India.

Chhichhore is produced by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Apart from Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Shama, this college drama also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.

Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen next in Dil Bechara, based on the novel 'The Fault in Our Stars' by John Green. The film is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and produced by Fox Star Studios.

Also read: Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 12: Sushant Singh Rajput's film makes Rs 102 crore

Also read: Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 11: Sushant Singh Rajput's film stands strong against Dream Girl