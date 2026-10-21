'Jailer 2' box office collection day 6: Rajinikanth's film crosses ₹500 crore worldwide, eyes Leo's lifetime biz

MUST READ | Jailer 2 Day 5 collection: Rajinikanth film races towards ₹500 crore worldwide, enters US weekend top 10

Jailer 2 collection

The latest Thalaivar film has crossed the ₹500 crore mark at the worldwide box office and has now set its sights on the lifetime box office collection of Thalapathy Vijay-starrer 2023 film Leo, as per Sacnilk.

Jailer 2 made ₹59.70 crore on its opening day, ₹37.10 crore on its first Friday, ₹47.25 crore on its first Saturday, ₹55.85 crore on its first Sunday, ₹42.35 crore on its first Monday, and ₹45.55 crore on its first Tuesday. With this, the film's total India net box office collection stands at ₹287.80 crore (₹337 crore gross).

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 crosses ₹400 crore worldwide : What box-office figures actually measure

Of this, the film's Tamil version made ₹206.30 crore whereas its Telugu version collected ₹53.65 crore. Jailer 2's Hindi version raked in ₹25 crore whereas its Kannada version made ₹2.85 crore so far.

It further went onto rake in ₹204 crore at the overseas box office, taking its total worldwide box office collection to ₹541 crore. At this rate, Jailer 2 is set to cross the lifetime earnings of the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo. Leo made a total of ₹605.90 crore during its 50-day-long run at the worldwide box office.

Jailer 2 story, cast

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 follows retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian as a new threat from the underworld impacts his peaceful life, prompting him to return to his ruthless ways to protect his family and legacy.

Advertisement

Besides Rajinikanth, the film stars Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, S.J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa in significant roles. It also features cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, Hrithik Roshan, and Jackie Shroff.

The film's runtime is 2 hours 45 minutes long and there is no update on its OTT release yet. Jailer 2 released in theatres worldwide in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada on October 15.