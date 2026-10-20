Jailer 2 Day 5 collection: Rajinikanth film races towards ₹500 crore worldwide, enters US weekend top 10

The Day 5 collection takes Jailer 2’s total India gross collection to ₹283.75 crore. Its total India net collection now stands at ₹242.25 crore.

Overseas, the film collected ₹10.00 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross collection to ₹194.00 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached ₹477.75 crore.

Jailer 2, which released in theatres on October 15, stars Rajinikanth as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The action drama has a runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes and is available in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.

Don't Miss: Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash starrer crosses $7,70,000 mark in global collections

Jailer 2 enters US weekend top 10

Jailer 2 also secured a place in the US weekend top 10 for October 16-18, according to Box Office Mojo estimates. The film ranked ninth with a weekend gross of $3.20 million from 800 theatres.

Advertisement

Paramount’s Street Fighter topped the chart with $31.00 million from 3,575 theatres. A24’s You Can See Everything ranked second with $15.00 million from 855 theatres.

Jailer 2 had one of the lowest theatre counts among the films in the top 10, yet managed to finish ahead of Forgotten Island, which earned $2.20 million from 2,149 theatres.

The US weekend top 10 was:

Street Fighter — $31.00 million, 3,575 theatres You Can See Everything — $15.00 million, 855 theatres Other Mommy — $8.30 million, 3,370 theatres Whalefall — $8.00 million, 3,065 theatres Sense and Sensibility — $7.20 million, 2,545 theatres Verity — $6.20 million, 3,072 theatres Resident Evil — $5.50 million, 2,705 theatres Heart of the Beast — $4.80 million, 3,049 theatres Jailer 2 — $3.20 million, 800 theatres Forgotten Island — $2.20 million, 2,149 theatres

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 stars Rajinikanth, with Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa returning from the first film. The ensemble cast includes SJ Suryah, Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar.

Advertisement

Must Read: 'Jailer 2' box office collection day 2: Rajinikanth's film tops ₹200 crore worldwide; eyes Toxic's lifetime biz

The film follows retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian as a new threat from the criminal underworld disrupts his peaceful life, forcing him to return to his ruthless ways to protect his family and legacy. The cast also includes Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi.

Jailer 2 currently has no OTT release available.