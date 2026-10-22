'Jailer 2' box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth's film crosses ₹300 crore in India, figures among fastest films to do so

Jailer 2 collection

Jailer 2 crossed the ₹300 crore mark in India despite seeing a dip of 39.9% in its daily India collections, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film raked in ₹59.70 crore on its opening day, ₹37.10 crore on its first Friday, ₹47.25 crore on its first Saturday, ₹55.85 crore on its first Sunday, ₹42.35 crore on its first Monday, ₹46.80 crore on its first Tuesday, and ₹28.15 crore on its first Wednesday.

With this, the film raked in ₹317.20 crore in terms of its India net collections (₹371.45 crore gross). Of this, Jailer 2's Tamil shows made ₹225.70 crore whereas its Telugu shows raked in ₹59.75 crore.

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The film's Hindi and Kannada shows collected ₹28.25 crore and ₹3.50 crore, respectively. The film further went onto collect ₹211 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide earnings to ₹582.45 crore.

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Jailer 2 among fastest films to cross ₹300 crore in India

The Rajinikanth-led film is among the fastest films to cross the ₹300 crore milestone in the country.

Jailer 2 has joined the likes of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule (5 days), Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan (5 days), Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan (7 days), Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (7 days), Sunny Deol-led Gadar (8 days), Maddock Films' Stree 2 (8 days), and Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar (9 days).

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Jailer 2 story, cast

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to the 2023 film Jailer. The film follows retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian as he is pulled back into a violent underworld conflict.

Besides Rajinikanth, the film features S.J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Mithun Chakraborty, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in significant roles. The film also features cameo appearances by Hrithik Roshan, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, and Jackie Shroff.