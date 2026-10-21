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'Ramayana' advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor-led epic sells over 86,000 tickets, nears ₹5 crore in ticket sales

'Ramayana' advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor-led epic sells over 86,000 tickets, nears ₹5 crore in ticket sales

All the sales reported so far are for Day 1, Thursday, November 5, which accounts for 100 per cent of the film’s advance-booking total.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 9:23 AM IST
'Ramayana' advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor-led epic sells over 86,000 tickets, nears ₹5 crore in ticket salesRanbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Gets Strong Start ahead of its release.

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana: Part 1 has neared ₹5 crore gross in India through online advance booking so far. The figure includes block seats; the film has earned ₹3.05 crore excluding them, with 15 days left before its November 5 release, according to Sacnilk.

A total of 86,187 tickets were sold across 3,537 shows in 104 cities. The current occupancy stands at 11 per cent, while no show has been marked housefull yet. All the sales reported so far are for Day 1, Thursday, November 5, which accounts for 100 per cent of the film’s advance-booking total.

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MUST READ: Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash starrer crosses $7,70,000 mark in global collections

NCR, Mumbai Lead Advance Sales

The National Capital Region (NCR) is the top-performing market with ₹1.45 crore, or 29 per cent of the total gross. Mumbai follows with ₹1.02 crore, while Pune has added ₹27.94 lakh.

Among states, Maharashtra leads with ₹1.48 crore (30 per cent of the gross), followed by Delhi at ₹1.45 crore and Gujarat at ₹25.68 lakh. The top 10 states together contribute 92 per cent of the film’s advance-booking gross.

Hindi Version Dominates

Hindi accounts for 95 per cent of the film’s advance-booking gross, contributing ₹4.62 crore from 3,474 shows. Kannada contributes ₹24.92 lakh, or 5 per cent of the total, led by Bengaluru with ₹18.71 lakh.

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In terms of formats, Hindi 3D has generated ₹3.28 crore, making up 67 per cent of the gross. Premium formats such as IMAX, 4DX, Dolby, ICE and EPIQ account for 27 per cent of the advance sales despite representing only 6 per cent of shows.

DON'T MISS: Ramayana trailer Twitter review, 'This movie is going to break records,' say netizens on Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film

What The Numbers Indicate

Sacnilk data shows that 99 per cent of the 3,537 tracked shows still have more than half their seats available, while 45 shows are in the “filling fast” category. Morning shows are currently the strongest segment at 12 per cent occupancy, compared with 10 per cent for night shows.

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The advance-booking window remains open, and the final opening-day number will depend on wider show additions, full-fledged nationwide booking rollout and last-minute walk-in demand. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 also stars Yash, Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol, and is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 21, 2026 9:23 AM IST
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