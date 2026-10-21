'Ramayana' advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor-led epic sells over 86,000 tickets, nears ₹5 crore in ticket sales

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NCR, Mumbai Lead Advance Sales

The National Capital Region (NCR) is the top-performing market with ₹1.45 crore, or 29 per cent of the total gross. Mumbai follows with ₹1.02 crore, while Pune has added ₹27.94 lakh.

Among states, Maharashtra leads with ₹1.48 crore (30 per cent of the gross), followed by Delhi at ₹1.45 crore and Gujarat at ₹25.68 lakh. The top 10 states together contribute 92 per cent of the film’s advance-booking gross.

Hindi Version Dominates

Hindi accounts for 95 per cent of the film’s advance-booking gross, contributing ₹4.62 crore from 3,474 shows. Kannada contributes ₹24.92 lakh, or 5 per cent of the total, led by Bengaluru with ₹18.71 lakh.

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In terms of formats, Hindi 3D has generated ₹3.28 crore, making up 67 per cent of the gross. Premium formats such as IMAX, 4DX, Dolby, ICE and EPIQ account for 27 per cent of the advance sales despite representing only 6 per cent of shows.

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What The Numbers Indicate

Sacnilk data shows that 99 per cent of the 3,537 tracked shows still have more than half their seats available, while 45 shows are in the “filling fast” category. Morning shows are currently the strongest segment at 12 per cent occupancy, compared with 10 per cent for night shows.

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The advance-booking window remains open, and the final opening-day number will depend on wider show additions, full-fledged nationwide booking rollout and last-minute walk-in demand. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 also stars Yash, Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol, and is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026.