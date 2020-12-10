Sonu Sood trumps Priyanka Chopra, Prabhas to top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World list

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has overtaken Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Bahubali actor Prabhas to become the number one South Asian celebrity on the Eastern Eye's 50 Asian celebrities in the World list. This list recognises artists globally who made a positive impact with their actions or tried to inspire people in their own unique way.

Sood is known for his efforts at ferrying Indian migrant workers amid the coronavirus lockdown. While expressing his gratitude for the recognition, the actor known for movies like Simmba said, "As the pandemic broke, I realised it was my duty to help my countrymen; it was an instict that came from within."

He further added, "Eventually, this was something I came to Mumbai for. It was my responsibility as an Indian, which I did. I think all the love of the people which I received was simply their wishes and prayers. Once again, I won't stop till my last breath."

Eastern Eye entertainment editor Asjad Nazir, who compiled this list said that Sood deserved to win the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award because no other celebrity did as much to help people to stride through the coronavirus lockdown.

Nazir said that the actor's efforts that started as helping migrant workers go back to their native places evolved to "spectacularly philanthropic mission that made a difference to so many during the pandemic". These efforts included paying for surgeries, donating food, setting up scholarships, advocating women's rights and purchasing a tractor for a farmer so that his daughters could focus on their education.

Singer Armaan Malik, who has made a name for himself in the South Indian film industry of late, bagged the fifth spot for his immense contribution to the music industry including songs in English language. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Bahubali actor Prabhas secured the sixth and seventh spots on this list respectively. Actress Mindy Kaling featured on the eighth position in this list, followed closely by famous TV actress Surbhi Chandana and American-Pakistani comedian Kumail Nanijani at ninth and tenth spots respectively.

