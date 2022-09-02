Aamir Khan forgoes his fee for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, may absorb losses worth Rs 100 cr

Aamir Khan has decided to not take his fee for his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha and is likely to compensate for losses worth over Rs 100 crore. This big-budget film, made at a budget of Rs 180 crore, also took almost four years to complete. However, criticism of certain depictions and boycott calls for the film ensured the film's disappointing performance. Laal Singh Chaddha raked in only around Rs 60 crore at the box office.

A source told Bollywood Hungama that if Aamir Khan decides to charge his acting fee, producer of the film Viacom18 Studios would have to suffer losses worth Rs 100 crore. He added, “However, that loss is something that Aamir Khan has decided to absorb himself. Now, the producer will lose nominal money.”

He further added that while Aamir Khan gave four years of his life to the film, he did not make a single penny from it. Khan's opportunity cost on Laal Singh Chaddha is upwards of Rs 100 crore, but he decided to absorb all the losses himself, said the source.

Directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is an official remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks and Robin Wright-starrer Forrest Gump. Besides Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Chaitanya Akkineni (also known as Naga Chaitanya), Manav Vij and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

The film also stars Ahmad Ibn Umar as young Laal and Hafsa Ashraf as young Roop. It also has cameo appearances from Shah Rukh Khan and Kamini Kaushal.

Also read: 2022 flops: Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha may lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay’s Raksha Bandhan may just break even

Also read: ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ box office: Aamir Khan film likely to wrap up under Rs 60 crore