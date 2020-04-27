After Ramayana and Mahabharata, Doordarshan to telecast Ramanand Sagar's Shri Krishna

Ramanand Sagar's mythological series Shri Krishna is set to make a comeback on Doordarshan, Prasar Bharti announced on Twitter on Sunday. Prasar Bharti wrote "Coming Soon" and shared a promo clip of the show on Twitter. The promo clip of the show included events including Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhan hill on his little finger and dancing on the Kaliya Naag. The show will air on DD National and the date and timings of the show's telecast will be announced soon.

Shri Krishna joins the league of epic shows like Ramayana and Mahabharata that were retelecast during the nationwide lockdown due to novel coronavirus. Ramayana enjoyed massive viewership in its rerun and was a rage on the social media as well.

Written, directed and produced by Ramanand Sagar, this show was originally telecast from 1993 to 1996 on Doordarshan's Metro Channel (DD-2) but was moved to DD National in 1996. The show is 221-episode long. Swapnil Joshi portrayed the role of the young Krishna whereas Sarvadaman Banerjee brought the character of adult Krishna to life.

Swapnil Joshi also plays the role of Kush in the Uttar Kand Ramayana, currently being re-aired on DD National. Apart from Sarvadman Banerjee and Swapnil Joshi, the show also features actors like Pinky Parikh, Reshma Modi, Sheeba Chaddha and Deepak Deulkar in pivotal roles.

