All about Gauri Spratt, the entrepreneur who is set to marry Aamir Khan

Actor Aamir Khan is set to begin a new chapter in his personal life as he prepares to marry his partner, Gauri Spratt, on July 5. The couple has opted for a quiet registered marriage at the actor's residence, choosing to celebrate the occasion with only family members and a small circle of close friends, according to media reports.

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Sources close to the actor said the decision to formalise the relationship was made recently. "They are both in a secure place and only wanted to celebrate their bond. They have already started preparations for the wedding, which will be an intimate event attended by family and close friends."

No large public celebration is planned. While the final guest list has not been confirmed, there is speculation that Aamir's close friends Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan could attend the ceremony, depending on their schedules.

About her life

Gauri spent most of her life in Bengaluru before relocating to Mumbai. She comes from a mixed Tamilian-Irish heritage and belongs to a family with a notable legacy. Her grandfather, Philip Spratt, was a British-born Communist who came to India in the 1920s and later participated in the country's freedom movement.

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Gauri's mother, Rita Spratt, owned a salon in Bengaluru, and Gauri carried forward the family business by managing a BBlunt salon in Mumbai. She pursued fashion styling and photography at the University of the Arts London after completing her schooling at Blue Mountain School.

Gauri has a seven-year-old son, Quinn, from a previous marriage.

Aamir and Gauri have been together for more than two years and have reportedly been living together for over a year. Although he introduced Gauri to the media around his 60th birthday celebrations last year, the two are believed to have known each other for nearly 25 years before their relationship turned romantic.

Speaking about their relationship earlier, Aamir had told SCREEN, "Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether it’s, whether we formalize it or not is something that I will decide as we go along."

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The wedding comes after Aamir's two previous marriages. The actor was first married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2001. They have two children, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and the couple welcomed their son, Azad, before announcing their separation in 2021.

Despite the divorces, Aamir has maintained cordial ties with both Reena and Kiran, and the family is often seen together at important occasions and celebrations.

With the registered marriage and a small family gathering, Aamir and Gauri are set to begin a new chapter together on July 5.