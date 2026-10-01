Beyond Chandler Bing: Matthew Perry documentary trailer explores his fame, addiction and loss

In the trailer, Perry’s sister Mia Perry Bowick reflects on the contrast between the actor’s comedic success and the struggles he faced privately.

“All great stories have comedy and tragedy in them. And that certainly was Matthew's story,” she says.

Bowick also recalls the extent of Perry’s efforts to overcome addiction.

“He spent 7 million dollars trying to get sober. That's how seriously he took his disease,” she adds.

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The man behind Chandler Bing

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The documentary revisits Perry’s journey to Friends, including his audition for the sitcom and the making of Chandler Bing, the character that made him a global television star.

Former NBC president Warren Littlefield and Season 1 writer Jeff Strauss are among those sharing memories of Perry and the early days of the sitcom. Other collaborators from his television and film career also appear in the series.

But the documentary also moves away from Perry’s public image. His longtime friends David Pressman and Roger Castillo, as well as several of his former girlfriends, share personal accounts of his life away from the spotlight.

Castillo, who had known Perry for decades, also recalls helping him get to his Friends audition. The documentary features first-time on-camera interviews with Castillo and Pressman.

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The Perry family’s private archive also forms part of the series, with previously unseen photographs and videos included in the documentary.

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Perry’s struggle with addiction

A significant part of the documentary focuses on Perry’s years of substance use and his repeated attempts to recover. His addiction is presented alongside his success, showing the contrast between his fame, wealth and public image and his efforts to stay sober.

Perry died on October 28, 2023, aged 54.

The One About Matthew Perry is directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Mary Robertson and produced by Maxine Productions, a Sony Pictures Television company. Robertson is also an executive producer alongside Lisa Kalikow, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman. Lora Moftah is the co-executive producer, while Jessica Call is the producer.

The three-part documentary premieres on Netflix on October 27.