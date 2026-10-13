From 'Ram-Leela' to 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': 8 movies for your Navratri watchlist

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If you are planning a festive movie marathon, here are eight films to add to your Navratri 2026 watchlist, along with their reported streaming platforms in India.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

Where to watch: Eros Now

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama remains a favourite among Bollywood fans during Navratri. Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, the film features the iconic song Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje, one of Hindi cinema's most memorable Garba sequences. Its colourful costumes, energetic choreography and traditional music make it a perfect festive pick.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

Where to watch: Eros Now

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Another Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in a romantic drama set against a Gujarati cultural backdrop. Songs such as Nagada Sang Dhol and Lahu Munh Lag Gaya bring together elaborate sets, traditional attire and energetic dance performances, making the film a fitting choice for Garba enthusiasts.

Loveyatri (2018)

Where to watch: Netflix

Featuring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, Loveyatri revolves around a romance that unfolds during the Navratri festival in Gujarat. The film captures the excitement of Garba nights, festive gatherings and traditional dance competitions. Its popular tracks, Chogada and Dholida, are particularly suited to a Navratri-themed playlist or movie night.

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Kai Po Che! (2013)

Where to watch: JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video

Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life, the Abhishek Kapoor-directed drama stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. Set in Gujarat, the film explores friendship, ambition and personal struggles. Its song Shubhaarambh captures the celebratory mood associated with Gujarati festivities, making it a good choice for viewers looking for a story beyond romance and dance.

Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, Satyaprem Ki Katha combines romance, family relationships and emotional drama. The film features Gujarati cultural elements and the popular dance number Sun Sajni, which brings a festive Dandiya flavour to the screen. It is a suitable pick for viewers who want a contemporary Bollywood romance during Navratri.

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

Where to watch: Netflix

Alia Bhatt leads Sanjay Leela Bhansali's crime drama, which follows the life of Gangubai Kathiawadi. While the film is not centred on Navratri, its song Dholida stands out for its Garba-inspired choreography, traditional styling and powerful performance by Alia Bhatt. The sequence has become a popular choice for fans looking for high-energy festive dance inspiration.

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Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Karan Johar's romantic comedy-drama, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, offers a different festive experience through its portrayal of Bengali culture. The song Dhindhora Baje Re features a grand Durga Puja celebration, complete with traditional attire, elaborate choreography and vibrant colours. For viewers who associate the festive season with Durga Puja pandals and cultural performances, this film makes a strong addition to the watchlist.

Devdas (2002)

Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit, is known for its lavish sets, costumes and grand musical sequences. The song Dola Re Dola, featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit, evokes the grandeur of traditional Durga Puja celebrations. Its visual spectacle and classical dance elements make it an ideal choice for viewers who enjoy the cultural side of the festive season.