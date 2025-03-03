'Mom initiated, but the calling was mine': Preity Zinta on her 'Shivratri adventure' from Prayagraj to Varanasi

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta recently embarked on a spiritual journey from Prayagraj to Varanasi, accompanying her mother to conclude their Mahakumbh pilgrimage during the Shivratri festival.

Sharing her experiences on social media, Zinta termed the journey they undertook to reach the revered Kashi Vishwanath temple an "adventure". "What an adventure this trip has been. Mom wanted to wrap up our Mahakumbh trip in Varanasi for Shivratri... So I told her, of course ma, let's go," she said, highlighting the spontaneity and devotion driving their journey.

Related Articles

Due to the heavy crowds in Varanasi, typical vehicles were restricted, compelling the duo to navigate through various modes of transport. "Once we got there we found out that due to heavy crowds, cars were not allowed & roads were blocked after a point, so people could walk & do darshan at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. We decided we will go for it. From sitting in a car to an auto rickshaw to a cycle rickshaw we did it all & more, as we walked forever in crazy crowds," Zinta recounted, detailing the logistical challenges they faced.

Despite the throngs of people, Zinta observed the harmonious atmosphere. "The crowd in Varanasi was very decent. Never did I encounter anything negative and, people are essentially good," she noted. Her reflections underscored the power of faith and the collective energy that enveloped them throughout the arduous journey.

Zinta's mother, an essential figure in precipitating the trip, found immense joy in the pilgrimage. "I have never seen my mom so happy… she was glowing," Zinta remarked, contemplating the profound satisfaction she derived from her mother's happiness. She realised that serving one's parents could be regarded as the highest form of devotion.

What an adventure this trip has been. Mom wanted to wrap up our Mahakumbh trip in Varanasi for Shivratri 🕉️🔱❤️

So I told her, of course ma, let’s go.



Once we got there we found out that due to heavy crowds, cars were not allowed & roads were blocked after a point, so people… pic.twitter.com/RYXM7r9eMQ — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 3, 2025

The trip was not only a physical journey but also a spiritual calling for Zinta. "Even though she initiated this entire trip the calling was mine - she was just the excuse," she reflected. The pilgrimage's significance lay not just in reaching the destination but in experiencing the journey alongside her mother.

Amid the chaos, the duo arrived at the temple by midnight, witnessing a brief but significant midnight Arti. "We reached at midnight & saw the midnight Arti. It was for a few seconds as no VIP services were available but it didn't matter," Zinta recalled, signifying the fulfilment the experience brought despite the absence of privileges.

Ultimately, Zinta cherished the journey and the memories created more than the destination itself. "It wasn't the destination but the journey that was important... It was my mom's shining smile I took back with me as Mahadev's blessing & it was beyond precious," she concluded, emphasising the emotional and spiritual fulfilment of the trip.

