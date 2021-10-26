Mumbai drugs case: Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea; Mukul Rohatgi to represent Khan

Bombay High Court will hear the bail plea of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan today. Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi will represent Shah Rukh Khan’s son for his bail plea before the Bombay High Court today.

Khan’s bail plea has been listed at serial number 57 in the Bombay HC whereas the bail plea of co-accused Arbaaz Merchant has been listed at serial number 64. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will oppose the bail of all accused including Aryan Khan in the high court.

Singer Mika Singh came out in support of Aryan Khan in the Mumbai drugs bust case. Singh retweeted Sanjay Gupta’s tweet and said, “You are absolutely right brother, they all are watching the drama and cannot even say a single word. I’m with Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan Khan should be given bail. I think they will show unity when everyone’s child will go to lockup once.”

— King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 25, 2021

The 23-year old has been lodged in the Arthur Road jail since October 3 and his bail application has been turned down twice by both the magistrate court and the special NDPS court.

NCB team, led by Sameer Wankhede, arrested Aryan Khan after a raid on the Cordelia Cruises’ Empress ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. The drugs watchdog claimed that a rave party was taking place on this ship. No drugs were, however, found on Aryan Khan.

NCB officials said they seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstacy) and Rs 1.33 lakh in cash during the raid. 20 people have been arrested in this case so far.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik posted the photo of an envelope of a letter he claimed to have received from an unnamed NCB officer. Malik said he would reveal the contents of this letter soon.

Envelope of the letter received by me from an unnamed NCB official.

— Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 26, 2021

Malik is not the only one to have leveled allegations against Sameer Wankhede. Independent witness in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case Prabhakar Sail alleged that Rs 25 crore have been demanded from him on behalf of Sameer Wankhede for Aryan Khan’s release. Sail also claimed that he was made to sign a blank panchnama (record of witness testimony).

When these allegations became public, the drugs watchdog released a statement saying this issue has been forwarded to the NCB Director General. Wankhede, on the other hand, denied all these allegations and sought protection from “precipitate legal action” in a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

