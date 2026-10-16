OTT releases this week (October 12-18): 'DC', 'Koffee With Karan S-9', 'The Diplomat S-4', other releases to watch this weekend

READ THIS: From 'Ram-Leela' to 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': 8 movies for your Navratri watchlist

Koffee With Karan Season 9

Karan Johar returns with the ninth season of his popular celebrity chat show, known for candid conversations, playful questions and revelations about Bollywood stars. The new instalment is being presented as the show's final season, adding significance to its return. Viewers can expect conversations around careers, relationships and the personal lives of film industry personalities.

Release Date: October 14, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

The Diplomat Season 4

The political thriller returns with Keri Russell reprising her role as Kate Wyler, the US ambassador navigating complex international crises. The new season continues to explore the intersection of diplomacy, political power and personal relationships. Rufus Sewell, Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford also feature in the series. All eight episodes are scheduled to arrive together, making it a major release for fans of political dramas.

Advertisement

Release Date: October 15, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Tyson

The four-part documentary explores the life and career of former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. It traces his journey from a difficult childhood in Brooklyn to becoming one of boxing's most recognised figures, while examining the controversies and personal struggles that accompanied his fame. Interviews and accounts from people close to Tyson provide additional perspective on his rise and the challenges he faced outside the ring.

Release Date: October 13, 2026

Platform: Netflix

DC

DC is a regional-language crime drama scheduled to premiere on SonyLIV on October 16, 2026. The film is among the week's digital releases, offering viewers another option beyond the major Hindi and international titles arriving on streaming platforms. Viewers can check SonyLIV for the film's availability and language details.

Advertisement

Release Date: October 16, 2026

Platform: SonyLIV

ALSO READ: 'Jailer 2' Hindi release: Rajinikanth’s film releases today in all languages, gets 1500+ screens in North India

Sacrifice

Sacrifice is an upcoming action thriller starring Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy and Salma Hayek. The film brings together the three actors in a story centred on high-stakes conflict and difficult choices. It is scheduled to arrive on Lionsgate Play in India on October 16, 2026, making it one of the international titles to look out for this week.

Release Date: October 16, 2026

Platform: Lionsgate Play

Disclosure Day

Disclosure Day is a science-fiction thriller directed by Steven Spielberg, with Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo among the cast. The film explores the possibility of humanity discovering that it is not alone in the universe, with the story revolving around a world-changing revelation and its consequences for humankind. Written by David Koepp, the project marks another collaboration between Spielberg and Koepp, who previously worked together on films including Jurassic Park and War of the Worlds.

Release Date: October 12, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar