OTT releases this week (October 19-25): 'The Paradise', 'Gajab Raat', 'Moana', other releases to watch this weekend

Reality, comedy, suspense and action further broaden the week's offerings, giving audiences choices across genres and languages. Whether you are planning a weekend binge-watch or looking for a film to enjoy with family, the October 19–25 OTT lineup has several titles worth adding to your watchlist.

READ THIS: 'Ramayana' advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer epic sells over 1.25 lakh tickets, crosses ₹7 crore in ticket sales

The Paradise

Nani’s The Paradise is among the biggest OTT releases this week. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the Telugu period action drama is set in Secunderabad and follows Jadal, a man who rises against oppression and fights for the rights of a marginalised community. The film also features Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar and Mohan Babu. After its theatrical run, the film is set to make its digital debut with multiple language options.

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Release Date: October 22, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Gajab Raat

Manoj Bajpayee headlines Gajab Raat, a Hindi crime thriller directed by Ritesh Shah and produced by Neeraj Pandey. The story follows a police officer whose decisions during a single night pull him into a complicated web of crime, corruption and moral conflict. The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Divya Dutta and Kiku Sharda. It was previously titled Ghooskhor Pandat before being renamed.

Release Date: October 23, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Sumo Didi

Sumo Didi is a Hindi sports biopic inspired by the life of Hetal Dave, recognised as India's first professional female sumo wrestler. Starring Shriyam Bhagnani, the film follows a woman who challenges body-shaming and social expectations while pursuing an unconventional sporting ambition. Directed by Jayant Rohatgi, the film features Chaitanya Sharma, Anubha Fatehpuria, Nitesh Pandey, Raghav Dhir and Meenal Kapoor in supporting roles. The story highlights determination, resilience and the struggle to find acceptance in a male-dominated sport.

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Release Date: October 23, 2026

Platform: ZEE5

Moana

Disney's live-action adaptation of Moana brings the animated adventure to streaming audiences. Directed by Thomas Kail, the film follows Moana, who answers the ocean's call and ventures beyond the reef of her island, Motunui. Accompanied by the demigod Maui, played by Dwayne Johnson, she embarks on a journey to restore prosperity to her people. Catherine Laga'aia plays the titular character. The film is a family-friendly option for viewers looking for an adventure with music and fantasy.

Release Date: October 21, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

ALSO READ: Dussehra gift for fans: CM Suvendu Adhikari announces Ranbir Kapoor-Yash’s ‘Ramayana’ to release tax-free in West Bengal

Chaar Yaar

Chaar Yaar is a Hindi crime drama set in early-2000s Mumbai. It follows four middle-class friends whose attempt to overcome financial difficulties draws them into the dangerous world of car theft, gangsters and police investigations. As their decisions begin to carry serious consequences, their friendship faces its biggest test. The series stars Purav Jha, Naman Jain, Saqib Ayub and Prayrak Mehta, with Sai Tamhankar, Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday and Rajesh Tailang in supporting roles.

Release Date: October 23, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Legend of Hanuman Season 7

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The animated mythology series returns with its seventh season as the battle for Lanka reaches a decisive stage. The new instalment follows Hanuman on a quest to find a powerful weapon capable of defeating Ravana. His journey also explores aspects of Lord Rama's past and the deeper origins of his divinity. Produced by Graphic India, the series continues its retelling of the Ramayana through animation, action and mythology, making it a notable release for family audiences.

Release Date: October 23, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar