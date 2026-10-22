'Ramayana' advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer epic sells over 1.25 lakh tickets, crosses ₹7 crore in ticket sales

All bookings reported so far are for Day 1, Thursday, November 5, which accounts for 100 per cent of the film’s advance booking total. The tracker listed an occupancy of 15 percent for the opening day at the time of the update.

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Strong early demand

The film’s advance booking window opened on Dussehra, October 20, giving audiences more than two weeks to book tickets before its theatrical debut. Sacnilk reported that bookings have been recorded across 104 cities.

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The momentum has been visible through the day. On October 21, Sacnilk data cited by media reports showed the film had sold 83,412 tickets for about ₹4.78 crore by 7 am, before rising to 92,872 tickets and ₹5.46 crore gross by 3 pm.

Overseas pre-sales cross $1.3 million

Ramayana: Part 1 has also recorded a strong start overseas, with advance ticket sales crossing $1.3 million, or approximately ₹12.3 crore, across four international markets, according to figures tracked by Films Discourse. The sales cover the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

The overseas rollout is being handled by Sony Pictures International, though the banner had not yet opened advance bookings in all overseas markets at the time of this report. With the film still 14 days from its November 5 release, overseas sales are expected to rise further as more shows and territories open.

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What it means

With 14 days still left for release, Ramayana: Part 1 has already built a solid opening-day base. Sacnilk’s projection page estimated a possible Hindi net opening of ₹80 crore, including paid previews, and a total India net of over ₹110 crore across languages.

However, trade figures remain provisional. Sacnilk notes that its box-office data are compiled from multiple sources and its own research, and may differ from official producer figures.

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Release details

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release in theatres on Thursday, November 5, in Hindi, Kannada and Telugu. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, and has been among the most anticipated Indian releases of the year.