Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh rent out Mumbai office to AI firm; here's how much they'll earn

The property has been leased to Upsurge Labs LLP, an AI studio company. The firm was represented in the transaction by its partner, Saumya Jain.

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Rent, Deposit And Escalation

The starting monthly rent has been fixed at ₹5,85,350, or roughly ₹5.85 lakh. This works out to about ₹230 per sq ft of carpet area per month.

The agreement includes a 5 per cent annual rent escalation. Over the full five-year term, Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are expected to receive total rent of approximately ₹3.76 crore.

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The security deposit has been set at ₹35,12,100, equivalent to six months of the initial monthly rent.

Lease Timeline

The leave-and-licence agreement was registered on September 29, 2026. The lease term began on October 1, 2026, and will run for 60 months.

However, the tenant will not begin paying rent immediately. The first two months, from October 1 to November 30, 2026, have been kept rent-free for fit-out and renovation work. Regular rent payments will start from December 1, 2026.

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A Growing Real Estate Move

The transaction comes shortly after reports that Saif Ali Khan leased two commercial units spanning 5,692 sq ft at Kanakia Wall Street in Andheri East to Durva Fintech Private Limited for five years at a starting monthly rent of Rs 22.76 lakh, with the deal expected to fetch him around ₹14.64 crore over the term.

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The leases also underline the continued demand for office space in Mumbai’s western and central suburbs. Andheri West, where Sara and Amrita’s 2,545 sq ft office is located, remains a preferred address for media, entertainment, advertising and technology companies, while Andheri East’s Chakala–Andheri Kurla Road belt has emerged as a major corporate and fintech hub.

Neither Sara Ali Khan nor Amrita Singh has publicly commented on the lease. The details reported here are based on property registration documents reviewed by CRE Matrix.