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'True legend of Indian cinema': Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar pay tribute to Nana Patekar

'True legend of Indian cinema': Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar pay tribute to Nana Patekar

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also expressed his sorrow, recalling his personal impression of Nana Patekar as a straightforward and grounded individual

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  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 3:51 PM IST
'True legend of Indian cinema': Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar pay tribute to Nana PatekarNana Patekar's last rites to take place at his farmhouse. (Credit: IMDb)

Indian cricket stars joined the film fraternity in mourning the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, with Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh expressing grief and remembering the legendary actor’s contribution to Indian cinema.

Virat Kohli leads tributes

Virat Kohli was among the first prominent sportspersons to pay tribute to Nana Patekar. Sharing his condolences on social media, Kohli described the veteran actor as “a true legend of Indian cinema” and said his work and legacy would continue to inspire generations.

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READ THIS: Nana Patekar dies at 75: PM Modi pays tribute. Bollywood mourns ‘end of an era’

“Rest in peace, Nana Patekar ji. Om Shanti,” Kohli wrote, as he remembered the actor following his demise.

The former India captain’s tribute highlighted the lasting impact Patekar had through his decades-long career in Indian cinema.

Sachin Tendulkar remembers Patekar

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also expressed his sorrow, recalling his personal impression of Nana Patekar as a straightforward and grounded individual.

Tendulkar said he remembered Patekar for the honesty he brought to his work, whether he was performing in Marathi or Hindi films. According to the batting great, the actor always managed to bring something “very real” to the characters he portrayed.

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“Very sad to hear about his passing,” Tendulkar wrote while extending his condolences to Patekar’s family and loved ones.

Yuvraj Singh calls him one of the finest actors

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also joined the tributes, describing Patekar as a true legend and “one of the finest actors we have ever seen.”

ALSO READ: Nana Patekar dies at 75: ‘Ek machhar...’ to ‘Aa gaye meri maut...’ his 10 iconic dialogues

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Yuvraj recalled watching several of Patekar’s films and being mesmerised by his distinctive voice, screen presence and memorable performances.

“Cinema has lost a true legend,” Yuvraj wrote, adding that his thoughts and condolences were with Patekar’s family.

Harbhajan Singh pays emotional tribute

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also remembered the veteran actor with a brief but emotional message. Sharing a photograph of Patekar, Harbhajan wrote, “RIP Nana Saheb”, followed by broken-heart and folded-hands emojis.

The messages from some of Indian cricket’s biggest names underline the wide-reaching impact of Patekar’s career beyond the film industry.

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Published on: Oct 8, 2026 3:51 PM IST
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