Emirates suspends flights to and from Dubai till March 2; offers rebooking or refunds 

Emirates on March 1 announced the temporary suspension of all flight operations to and from Dubai due to multiple regional airspace closures, as escalating tensions in the Middle East continue to disrupt aviation routes.

In a post on X, the airline said operations would remain suspended until 1500 hrs UAE time on Monday, March 2, urging passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

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The Dubai-based carrier said passengers scheduled to travel before or on March 5 have the option to rebook their flights or request a refund.

Due to multiple regional airspace closures, Emirates has temporarily suspended all operations to and from Dubai, up until 1500hrs UAE time on Monday, 2 March.



If you are booked to travel before or on 5 March, your options are:



✈️Rebook on an alternate flight. You can rebook on… pic.twitter.com/Td8Edi6nCi — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) March 1, 2026

Travellers can rebook on an alternate flight up to 20 days from their original travel date, according to the airline. Passengers who booked their tickets through travel agents have been advised to contact their agents for assistance, while those who booked directly with the airline can reach out through the airline’s customer support channels.

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Customers may also request a refund by completing the airline’s refund form if their booking was made directly with the airline. Those who purchased tickets via travel agencies have been asked to coordinate refunds through their agents.

The airline urged passengers to check the flight status online before proceeding to the airport and ensure that their contact details are updated in their bookings to receive the latest notifications about schedule changes.

“Customers impacted by flight cancellations must contact their travel agency for rebooking. If booked directly with Emirates, please contact us through our support channels,” the airline said.

Emirates added that it is actively monitoring the evolving situation and coordinating with relevant authorities, while apologising to customers for the disruption.

“The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority,” the airline said.