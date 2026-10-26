'I am here': Nobel Laureate María Corina Machado ends exile with surprise return to Venezuela

Following months of speculation and rumors regarding how and when she might attempt a return, Machado reportedly entered Venezuela via the border with Colombia.

Her first public appearance occurred at a religious service inside the Sanctuary of the Divine Shepherdess in Barquisimeto, Lara state, located about 220 miles west of Caracas. Crowds of emotional supporters gathered inside and outside the church to embrace the opposition figurehead.

¡Este día lo vamos a recordar siempre! Juntos alcanzaremos la Libertad. 🇻🇪 https://t.co/WTpT1LChYl — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) October 26, 2026

Exiled presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia quickly celebrated the arrival online, stating, "Venezuela! I am thrilled to announce to you that our leader, my dear María Corina, is on Venezuelan soil," while adding that he plans to return in the near future as well.

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Machado’s return comes after a turbulent sequence of events across Venezuela:

Nobel Peace Prize Award: Machado was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her relentless campaign advocating for democratic rights and free elections in Venezuela.

Period of exile: Driven underground and eventually into exile in December 2025, Machado continued lobbying international governments to recognise the results of the 2024 presidential election, where opposition voting tallies indicated a decisive victory over the ruling regime.

Government stance: The Venezuelan administration — currently led by acting President Delcy Rodríguez — had previously attempted to minimise Machado's influence abroad. Her unannounced arrival presents a challenge to state authorities while reigniting public rallies across multiple regions.

Trump and Machado

The relationship between María Corina Machado and US President Donald Trump has been a central dynamic shaping Venezuela’s ongoing political crisis, defined by high-stakes strategic alignment alongside occasional friction over economic policy.

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Machado has consistently characterised the US as Venezuela’s primary partner in restoring democracy, publicly backing Trump's aggressive pressure tactics and crediting his administration with enabling her safe departure from Venezuela into exile.

Following her Nobel Peace Prize award, Machado visited Washington to meet with Trump personally. However, tension has emerged over Washington's practical maneuverings; Machado has publicly pushed back against bilateral economic agreements and energy deals forged directly with Caracas, insisting that sustainable reconstruction requires free elections and democratic institutions rather than just subsoil resource transactions.