Sirens sounded in Bahrain after Iran launches missiles at US bases in Qatar, Iraq

Sirens were sounded across Bahrain after Iran's missile strike on US military bases in neighbouring Qatar and Iraq, prompting authorities to issue an urgent public safety advisory. In a series of posts, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry stated: "The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place."

The advisory included specific instructions for those driving at the time of the alert: "If you hear an explosion or a siren while driving, please follow these instructions:

• Adhere to the designated speed limits and drive carefully. Clear the left lane to avoid accidents.

• Continue driving and make way for emergency vehicles, including civil defence, ambulance, traffic police, and security patrols, so they can carry out their duties.

• Tune in to official radio and television channels for updates.

• Seek shelter in the nearest building or take cover in a safe, enclosed area until the danger has passed."

The alert in Bahrain followed Iran's launch of six missiles at US military installations in Qatar. According to Axios, the strikes marked Tehran’s first direct military response after US forces bombed Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend. Iranian state television announced the operation under the name "Besharat Fatah", calling it a response to "blatant military aggression” by the United States.

Reuters and AFP reported explosions heard over Doha, Qatar’s capital, though there was no immediate confirmation of casualties. The US military operates the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar — its largest military installation in the Middle East — and a central hub for American operations in the region.

The Iranian missile launch occurred hours after Qatar shut down its airspace and foreign missions, including the US and British embassies, advised citizens to shelter in place due to a "heightened security threat."

The Qatari government strongly condemned the Iranian attack. Majed Al Ansari, Advisor to the Prime Minister and official spokesperson for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, posted: "The State of Qatar strongly condemns the attack that targeted Al-Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard."

"We consider this a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter. We affirm that Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner equivalent with the nature and scale of this brazen aggression, in line with international law."

Tensions in the region have surged since US airstrikes on Iran’s underground nuclear installations using 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs on Saturday.