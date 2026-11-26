Also known as 530A accounts, Trump Accounts are investment accounts open to any US child under 18 with a Social Security number.

Parents, guardians, grandparents and others can collectively contribute up to $5,000 per child per year in after-tax dollars until the year before the beneficiary turns 18. The annual contribution limit will be adjusted for inflation after 2027.

Children born between 2025 and 2028 may receive a one-time $1,000 deposit from the Treasury. Other funds may also be available depending on certain criteria.

“The American people are investing in Trump Accounts with a generosity that represents the finest instincts of our national character,” US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

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“Trump Accounts are a transformative government program for American children. It is the largest government start-up in American history,” Internal Revenue Service CEO Frank Bisignano said.

Billionaires and companies join the programme

The accounts are also attracting large donations from wealthy individuals and companies.

Snowflake chairman Frank Slootman and his wife, Brenda, recently announced they would give $1,000 to every child in Montana born in 2023 and 2024.

The Treasury introduced temporary rules in September allowing Trump Accounts to hold stock donations. The move could make it more attractive for wealthy founders and shareholders to donate shares instead of cash. By donating appreciated stock directly, donors can avoid the capital gains taxes that could apply if they sold the shares first.

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Treasury Secretary Bessent has also said an Anthropic co-founder will make a “large gift” to Trump Accounts in the coming weeks. A person briefed on the announcement identified the donor as Tom Brown.

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Elon Musk has said he plans to give every child in America a share of SpaceX sometime in 2027. Experts say the donation could come through Trump Accounts.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell has separately said she would donate around 2 million shares of her and her husband’s SpaceX stock to the accounts.

“I want everybody to own shares of Nvidia, in Anthropic, in OpenAI,” Altimeter Capital CEO Brad Gerstner said. “We created 70 million stock accounts — free stock accounts — for every single citizen under the age of 18 to do just that, and we have huge announcements coming.”