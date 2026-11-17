As the train began moving, the group realised they were locked inside. They sought help from onboard staff but were reportedly told that the train could not be stopped immediately. Some passengers then created a commotion, prompting railway staff to alert the Tundla control room.

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Following instructions from the control room, railway authorities arranged an unscheduled stop at Etawah Junction. The train reached Etawah at around 10:50 am, after the group had spent 79 minutes aboard.

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The 12 people were taken down from the train and escorted to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) post at the station. Kanpur Central and Etawah Junction are about 139 km apart.

Railway commercial staff issued each person a ₹3,000 ticket for travelling without a valid ticket or platform ticket, collecting ₹36,000 in total. RPF Inspector Dinesh Kumar Singh said the penalty was imposed because the group had no platform tickets and had created a disturbance onboard.

“The control room directed that the train be stopped at the station. Railway commercial staff issued ₹3,000 tickets each for travelling without valid tickets or platform tickets, collecting ₹36,000 in total,” RPF Inspector Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

After paying the amount, the 12 were allowed to leave and were warned not to repeat the mistake.

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