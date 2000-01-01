Indian Banking Industry News, Banking Industry, Banking Analysis, Banking Sector, Banking Companies in India

Bank union protests investigative role being thrusted by RBI

PTI
Bank union protests investigative role being thrusted on banks

All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) has registered a protest to RBI on bank officers being assigned investigative role for customers depositing in excess of Rs 5,000, and demanded complete withdrawal of the order as the staff are facing public wrath.

 
 

Bank unions call for agitation over note ban-related issues

More

Embarrassed, upset over handful of employees: Axis Bank CEO Shikha Sharma

More

SBI Cards to launch Rs 25,000 limit cards soon

More

ED arrests two Axis Bank managers for receiving gold as bribe

More

Still left with old Rs 500, Rs 1,000 notes? Visit RBI counters!

More

SBI slashes bulk deposit rates by up to 1.9%

More

The state falls short in providing essential facilities: Rajiv Lall of IDFC Bank

More
 
 

Axis Bank goes in for damage control

More

Axis Bank denies reports of threat to its banking license

More

SBI to launch credit card with Rs 25,000 limit to tap low-income individuals

More

Govt asks state-owned firms to help banks with bad debt, they resist

More

SBI sees 300% surge in digital payments

More

Rupee recovers from near record low after RBI intervenes

More

Fitch retains 'negative' outlook for banking sector

More
Advertisement
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
More