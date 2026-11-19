The new motorcycle is powered by an air/oil-cooled 1,170cc two-cylinder boxer engine that produces 109 hp at 7,000 rpm and maximum torque of 115 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and shaft drive. Its claimed top speed is 210 kmph.

The R 12 G/S features a purpose-built off-road chassis, cross-spoke wheels and long-travel suspension. It gets a 21-inch front wheel, while an 18-inch rear wheel is offered as part of the Enduro Package. The front suspension comprises a fully adjustable 45mm upside-down telescopic fork with 210mm of travel, while the rear gets a fully adjustable spring strut with 200mm of travel.

The motorcycle is available exclusively in the Pro variant in India, with Light White paintwork and contrasting Light Red seat. The standard Enduro Package includes off-road tyres, enduro footrests, an engine guard, handlebar risers, hand protectors and an 18-inch rear wheel.

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On the safety and technology front, the R 12 G/S gets BMW Motorrad ABS Pro, Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Engine Drag Torque Control (MSR) as standard. It offers Rain, Road and Enduro riding modes, with an additional Enduro Pro mode available as part of the Enduro Package.

The standard Comfort Package includes Shift Assistant Pro for clutchless gear changes, adaptive headlight, Hill Start Control, cruise control and heated grips. The motorcycle also features a centrally positioned round instrument cluster, LED lighting and a 12V power socket.

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The R 12 G/S has a wheelbase of 1,580mm, a seat height of 875mm and an unladen weight of 229kg. It comes with a 15.5-litre fuel tank.

Commenting on the launch, Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said the R 12 G/S combines the design inspiration of the iconic R 80 G/S with modern technology and the character of BMW's boxer engine. He described the motorcycle as being designed for riders seeking adventure beyond conventional roads.

BMW Motorrad is offering a three-year unlimited-kilometre standard warranty on the motorcycle, with an option to extend coverage to the fourth and fifth years. The company is also providing 24x7 roadside assistance throughout the year.

BMW India Financial Services will offer financing solutions for the motorcycle, including financing options for riding gear and accessories.