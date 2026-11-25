“Passport applicants are required to provide accurate information,” Jaiswal said, explaining that authorities issue show-cause notices when discrepancies involving possible suppression of facts are detected or reported.

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The controversy erupted after Das claimed that immigration officials stopped him at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport before he could board his scheduled 1 am flight to London. He was travelling to the United Kingdom to participate in a panel discussion organised by the Oxford University Students’ Union on the “cockroach movement”.

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In a post on X, Das accused the Centre of preventing him from travelling abroad, alleging that the government was uncomfortable with his participation in discussions at international institutions.

“I have been stopped by this cowardly Govt at the Delhi Airport from flying to London to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford,” Das wrote.

He also claimed that he had received invitations to speak at Cambridge University, the London School of Economics (LSE) and the University of Edinburgh. Das alleged that the government was attempting to restrict his participation in these engagements.

🚨This coward government did not allow me to board my flight to London where I was invited by prestigious universities like Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, Edinburgh to deliver talks on the cockroach movement. Indian students put their heart and soul to organise the events but this anti-intellectual govt was scared of me going to these prestigious institutions! @Cockroachisback — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) November 23, 2026

The passport-related action centres on discrepancies in his personal details. According to reports citing official sources, authorities are examining differences in his birth-related particulars across documents. His passport was issued by the Chennai RPO on August 21, 2019.

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The notice gives Das seven days to submit an explanation and supporting documents. Authorities will examine his response before deciding on further action. If his explanation is found unsatisfactory, the passport could face further proceedings, including possible impounding under the Passports Act, 1967.

Das has criticised the timing of the notice and questioned the circumstances surrounding the travel restriction. The government, however, has said the notice followed information received by the authorities and the prescribed passport verification process.