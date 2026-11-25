On November 25, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) identified five areas of concern in India’s economic and industrial policies following an investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

These include industrial plans to expand manufacturing, inadequate labour protections, financial repression policies, sustained market-access barriers, and a failure to address global excess manufacturing capacity.

The USTR alleged that these practices restrict commercial opportunities for American producers, contribute to manufacturing and employment losses in the US, and increase economic security risks.

Pharmaceuticals and medical devices

India’s pharmaceutical industry, particularly its generic drug manufacturing business, has significant exposure to the American market.

Higher tariffs could increase the cost of Indian pharmaceutical products in the US, potentially putting pressure on exporters’ margins and pricing competitiveness. However, American dependence on affordable generic medicines could also become an important consideration in determining product-level exemptions.

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India’s efforts to strengthen domestic manufacturing of pharmaceutical ingredients and medical devices through production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes could receive closer scrutiny during trade negotiations.

Steel and metal manufacturing

Washington’s concerns over structural excess capacity have significant implications for the steel industry, which already faces multiple trade restrictions globally.

Additional tariffs could make Indian steel exports less competitive while potentially increasing competition in alternative markets as exporters redirect shipments.

The USTR proposal also provides for consideration of existing duties imposed under Section 232, making the final tariff structure particularly important for steel manufacturers.

Solar manufacturing

India’s rapidly expanding solar manufacturing ecosystem has benefited from government incentives, rising domestic demand and global supply chain diversification.

However, dependence on imported solar components and manufacturing inputs, particularly from China, could emerge as a sticking point.

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Higher tariffs could complicate export expansion plans, affect capacity utilisation and put pressure on returns from fresh manufacturing investments.

Information and communications technology

India’s electronics and ICT manufacturing ambitions could also face challenges as Washington scrutinises industrial incentives and dependence on inputs from non-market economies.

Higher import duties could affect the competitiveness of Indian-made electronic products and influence multinational companies’ decisions regarding manufacturing locations and supply chain investments.

The proposed goods tariffs, however, should not be confused with restrictions on India’s IT services exports.

What happens next?

The USTR has proposed tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods, subject to certain exemptions and adjustments. It could consider a lower rate of 17% if India concludes a reciprocal trade agreement addressing Washington’s concerns.

Written comments are due by January 5, 2027, with public hearings beginning on January 25.

The final tariff rates, product exemptions and outcome of bilateral negotiations will determine the extent of the impact on Indian manufacturers.