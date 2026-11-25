READ THIS: ₹25,000 pension to ₹87,500? What the 8th Pay Commission has really decided

8th Pay Commission: Key salary and pension demands

BPMS has argued that increasing the annual increment rate to 6% would help employees cope with rising living costs and improve their earnings over their careers. It has also proposed merging 50% of DA with basic pay and pension before determining the revised salary structure.

On pensions, the federation has called for discontinuing the National Pension System (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for central government employees and restoring the OPS. It has also sought equal pension revision for employees who retired before and after January 1.

For minimum pay, BPMS has recommended a calculation based on family consumption needs, Indian Labour Conference norms, the Aykroyd formula and prevailing market prices. It has also proposed an appropriate fitment factor and a 1:10 ratio between the highest and lowest salaries.

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45-day paternity leave and higher insurance coverage

The memorandum includes several proposals aimed at improving employee welfare and work-life balance. BPMS has sought an extension of paternity leave to 45 days, including in cases of child adoption.

Other demands include increasing annual casual leave to 12 days, providing up to two years of child care leave with full wages, subject to conditions, and introducing one day of menstrual leave every month for women employees.

The federation has also proposed increasing insurance coverage under the Central Government Employees Group Insurance Scheme (CGEGIS) from ₹30,000 to at least ₹15 lakh and raising the Deposit Linked Insurance benefit to ₹10 lakh.

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Additional recommendations include extending Children Education Allowance to postgraduate studies, improving medical benefits and providing risk allowance of up to ₹10,000 per month to employees working in hazardous conditions.

Five financial upgradations over 30 years

Career progression is another key focus of the memorandum. BPMS has demanded at least five financial upgradations over 30 years of service under the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme.

It has also proposed a Dynamic Promotion Scheme, linking career advancement to service, merit, competence and experience rather than vacancies alone.