Further strengthening the ownership proposition, both models are covered under Kia's Assured Buyback Programme, which offers an assured residual value of up to 75% after three years, subject to applicable mileage limits and programme terms and conditions.

Commenting on the performance, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President – Marketing & Sales, Kia India, said the milestone reflected the growing acceptance of the company's CNG offerings and the relevance of providing customers with multiple powertrain choices.

The Carens Clavis CNG and Carens CNG are based on the G1.5 6MT configuration and feature a factory-fitted CNG kit. The system includes a 60-litre CNG tank, CNG-specific engine calibration and modified suspension settings.

The models also get a dedicated fuel-change switch and a 4.2-inch colour TFT multi-information display (MID) with CNG distance-to-empty information. Kia has additionally modified the third-row seat-back frame to improve the recline angle and passenger comfort.

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The Carens CNG is available in the Premium (O) variant and is priced at ₹12.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The Carens Clavis CNG is offered in HTE and HTE (O) variants, with prices starting at ₹12.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Carens Clavis range is available in six- and seven-seat configurations and offers features such as a 26.62-inch dual panoramic display, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a Bose eight-speaker sound system and a 360-degree camera with Blind View Monitor. Select variants also offer Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with 20 autonomous features.

With the addition of factory-fitted CNG options, Kia India is expanding the Carens family's powertrain portfolio. The company currently offers vehicles across petrol, diesel, CNG, hybrid and electric powertrains as part of its strategy to cater to different customer preferences and mobility requirements