The revision will apply across Tata Motors' cars and SUVs, including both petrol and diesel models and its electric vehicle portfolio.

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The price hike comes at a time when rising commodity costs continue to squeeze margins of carmakers.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles faced significant input-cost pressures in the first half of FY27, particularly from commodities such as steel, rubber and copper.

While calibrated price increases and cost-reduction initiatives have helped offset 40% of the impact, around 60% of the commodity cost increase continues to be absorbed by the automaker, the company’s CFO Dhiman Gupta said during the company's post-earnings media conference call on November 13.

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EBITDA margin of Tata Motors’ domestic passenger vehicle business stood at 4%, down 180 basis points year-on-year, while its EBIT margin was negative 0.3%, declining 50 basis points.

The margin pressure is expected to persist in the third quarter, with the company anticipating some improvement in profitability in Q4 as it steps up cost-reduction efforts.

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