MG Windsor EV review: Unconventional design meets every day comfort

In a market flooded with SUVs and crossovers, the Windsor EV from MG Motor enters with a design that stands out. At first glance, it seems like a mix of a hatchback, MPV, and compact SUV fused together to create something entirely different. While its unconventional styling may take time to grow on some, the Windsor EV makes a bold statement with its unique form.

The Windsor EV boasts a daring design language. Up front, the cascading split lighting setup catches attention immediately, with pod-style LED headlights positioned below, and connected LED daytime running lights (DRLs) on top. The subtle use of chrome adds a touch of elegance without overwhelming the senses. While the MPV-inspired styling may not appeal to everyone, especially in an era dominated by SUVs, it’s clear that the Windsor seeks to carve its own niche.

On the side, flush door handles and 18-inch alloy wheels enhance the vehicle's clean, aerodynamic silhouette. For added convenience, the charging flap is smartly positioned on the front left fender, just below the A-pillar. The rear design adds to its futuristic appeal, with a roof spoiler for aerodynamics and striking connected LED tail lamps that create a three-dimensional visual effect. The blacked-out pillars and large quarter glass panels at both the A and C pillars contribute to an airy, modern look.

MG offers the Windsor in four distinct colors: Starburst Black, Pearl White, Clay Beige, and Turquoise Green, ensuring a palette that suits diverse tastes.

Step inside, and the Windsor EV’s cabin immediately impresses with its emphasis on space and comfort. Despite a predominantly blacked-out interior, it feels open and inviting, thanks in part to the expansive panoramic glass roof, which lets in plenty of natural light. The minimalist approach continues with the absence of physical controls, aside from a few steering wheel dials and air conditioning toggle switches.

At the heart of the cabin is a massive 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which controls virtually every function of the vehicle—from lighting and mirrors to the panoramic sunshade and ambient lighting. This streamlined interface enhances the futuristic feel, though it may take some time for users to get accustomed to the digital-only controls. The absence of physical control buttons for some key features like adjusting ORVM's and headlight on/off will take time for consumers to adjust to.

The quilted seats offer plush comfort, with ample legroom, knee room, and decent headroom. The rear seats, in particular, stand out, offering enough width for three adults, while the flat floor, made possible by the EV’s skateboard platform, ensures added comfort for the middle passenger. However, the under-thigh support could have been better, which may affect long-distance comfort for some passengers. That said, the 135-degree reclining rear seats make the Windsor a strong contender for those seeking a chauffeur-driven vehicle.

The cabin also scores high on practicality, featuring a large center console equipped with multiple charging ports, cup holders, wireless smartphone charging, and ample storage options. This makes the Windsor EV ideal for both daily commuting and long journeys.

The Windsor EV comes with four drive modes: Eco, Eco+, Normal, and Sport. In my test drive, the difference between Normal and Sport was striking—Sport mode delivers a much sharper, more responsive feel, turning the EV into a pocket rocket with just a light throttle push. Normal is smooth and balanced, while Eco and Eco+ prioritize range by dialing back performance.

On the road, the Windsor EV delivers a driving experience that’s competent, if not exhilarating. It doesn’t aim to break performance records, but it fulfills the expectations of an everyday driver with ease. The Windsor glides smoothly through city traffic, offering a quiet and comfortable ride. While it may not be the most dynamic or thrilling EV on the market, it excels where it matters most—providing a reliable, comfortable, and stress-free driving experience.