Seven of top-10 companies add Rs 56,082 crore in market cap

PTI | New Delhi
Seven of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 560.82 billion (Rs 56,082.33 crore) in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and SBI emerging as the biggest gainers.

 
 

No quid pro quo, ICICI Bank gave loan on merit, says Videocon chief Venugopal Dhoot

Who is Deepak Kochhar, the man at the centre of ICICI-Videocon controversy?

Horlicks' 140-year-old journey and the lessons brands can learn from it

While Horlicks is a brand with a huge heritage and 140-year-old history, it is only strong in a few countries and gets its bulk sales from India.
Former SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya may get appointed as Banks Board Bureau chief

Is an Ola-Uber merger on the cards? Common shareholder SoftBank facilitating talks, says report

Before selling its Southeast Asian unit to Grab, Uber had sold its Chinese unit to rival Didi and its Russian unit to Yandex.
EXCLUSIVE: I-T Dept probes 50 secret bank accounts of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi outside India

Fortis deal not subject to ongoing investigations, says Manipal's Ranjan Pai

Vedanta wins bid to acquire Electrosteel Steels with Rs 5,000 crore offer

Another roadblock to H-1B visa: US to reject multiple applications

Essar Steel sell off process back to square one

ArcelorMittal, one of the two bidders who had submitted the bid in the first round, says it doesn't mind fresh bids.


Flipkart to refocus on selling books, aims to post 70% growth in six months

Cognizant's bank freeze raises spectre of tax terror

The timing of the bank freeze has raised concerns around tax terrorism.
Uber seen girding for battle with Ola in India ahead of IPO

Posts of Chairman, CEO posts to be separated as SEBI accepts most of Kotak panel proposals

