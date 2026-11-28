One of the biggest financial considerations when pursuing an MBA is the opportunity cost of leaving employment.

For instance, a healthcare professional earning Rs 60,000 per month could potentially forgo Rs 14.4 lakh in salary over two years if they take a complete career break. This would be in addition to tuition fees, accommodation and other educational expenses.

Amrita's programme carries a standard tuition fee of Rs 2.94 lakh, with an introductory discount of Rs 50,000 for the inaugural cohort, bringing the effective fee to Rs 2.44 lakh.

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Spread across 24 months, this translates into an average educational expenditure of approximately Rs 10,167 per month, although the actual payment schedule may differ.

Healthcare professionals increasingly need expertise beyond clinical practice as hospitals navigate technological changes, financial pressures and complex operational requirements.

The programme covers hospital operations, digital health, artificial intelligence, healthcare leadership, strategy, revenue cycle management and patient experience.

It incorporates case studies and lectures drawing on the operational experience of Amrita Hospitals, including its 2,600-bed Faridabad facility and 1,300-bed Kochi hospital.

Such specialised qualifications could help professionals explore opportunities in hospital administration, healthcare consulting, operations management and healthcare technology.

Online versus residential MBAs

While online degrees offer flexibility and income continuity, residential programmes may provide stronger networking opportunities, immersive learning and structured campus recruitment.

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Working professionals pursuing online qualifications must also balance academic commitments with demanding hospital schedules, clinical responsibilities and personal obligations.

Before enrolling, prospective students should assess accreditation, curriculum relevance, employer recognition, placement support and potential salary progression.