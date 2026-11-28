Despite India's strong economic growth prospects, domestic equities represent only a small portion of the global investment universe.

Varun Gupta, CEO of Groww Mutual Fund, pointed out that India accounts for around 3% of the approximately $150 trillion global equity market.

"Do you want to invest your money only in 3% of the global market?" he asked.

International investments allow investors to participate in industries such as artificial intelligence, semiconductor manufacturing, cybersecurity and biotechnology, where several leading businesses are headquartered outside India.

The growing appetite for international diversification is reflected in overseas fund-of-funds investments, which have increased nearly sevenfold from approximately ₹6,800 crore in 2020 to ₹45,000 crore.

MUST READ: Direct vs regular mutual funds: Do investors paying higher fees stay invested for longer periods?

Advertisement

How much should investors allocate overseas?

Radhika Gupta's suggested allocation of 10–15% offers investors a starting point for geographical diversification without significantly reducing their exposure to India's long-term growth potential.

For instance, an investor with a ₹50 lakh portfolio could consider allocating ₹5–7.5 lakh towards international investments, depending on financial goals, investment horizon and risk appetite.

However, there is no universally applicable allocation. Investors planning overseas education or other foreign currency-denominated expenses may have different requirements from those whose financial commitments are entirely domestic.

Rishi Kohli, CIO of JioBlackRock Mutual Fund, emphasised that investors should first identify the role international exposure is expected to play in their portfolios, whether through diversification or access to investment themes not readily available in India.

Advertisement

Gold investors already have global exposure

International diversification need not be restricted to overseas equities.

"Those who are investing in gold are also global investors," Gupta said, highlighting how international interest rates, currency movements and central bank demand influence gold prices.

However, gold and international equities serve different investment objectives. While gold can provide diversification during economic uncertainty, overseas equities offer participation in corporate earnings and long-term business growth.

DO READ: Gold at ₹2.39 lakh per 10 gm in next 6 months? This economist says it's not really about gold

Beyond the Magnificent Seven

Global investing is not limited to the Magnificent Seven US technology companies. Varun Gupta highlighted opportunities in businesses such as Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike, which are benefiting from the expanding AI infrastructure ecosystem.

Describing global markets as 'Chappan Bhog', he emphasised the breadth of investment opportunities across countries, industries and emerging technologies.

Rishi Kohli also highlighted the potential of GIFT City in widening access to international investments for Indian investors. However, operational challenges involving KYC requirements, remittances and fund transfers continue to affect the investor experience.

ALSO READ: Gold sheds 37%, silver crashes 65%: Robert Kiyosaki loads up on physical gold, silver & Bitcoin. Here's why