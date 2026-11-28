“The caste census has been put aside, and the 2027 Census has been rendered irrelevant. Why? Because it is going to show some very inconvenient facts, which the BJP does not appreciate. So they are going to use the 2011 Census, and everything is going to be frozen till 2051,” Gandhi said.

Concerns over SC, ST and OBC representation

Gandhi argued that freezing parliamentary representation based on older population data could prevent marginalised communities from securing representation reflecting their changing demographic strength.

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“Means for 40 years, you can forget social justice. They're undermining the rights of SC, ST, OBC, disempowering minorities. The share of SC/ST seats will be frozen for 40 years; their population is going to increase, yet their seats are not going to be increased. Obviously, they do not want the outcome of a caste census,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the proposed delimitation bill, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "The caste census has been put aside, and the 2027 Census has been rendered irrelevant. Why? Because it is going to show some very inconvenient facts, which the BJP does not appreciate. So they are going to use the 2011 Census, and everything is going to be frozen till 2051. Means for 40 years, you can forget social justice. They're undermining the rights of SC, ST, OBC, disempowering minorities. The share of SC/ST seats will be frozen for 40 years; their population is going to increase, yet their seats are not going to be increased. Obviously, they do not want the outcome of a caste census. We want a bipartisan Delimitation Commission... Women's reservation at 850, and we say at 543 with a sub-quota for OBCs. The question here is giving the BJP a blank slate to reshape the foundations of Indian democracy." — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2026

Under the existing constitutional framework, parliamentary seats are reserved for SCs and STs broadly in proportion to their population in respective states. However, there is no separate reservation for OBCs in the Lok Sabha.

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The caste census has been a central component of Congress's social justice agenda, with the party advocating greater representation based on updated demographic data.

Opposition to an 850-seat Lok Sabha

Gandhi also questioned the proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850 seats, alleging that the BJP was using women's reservation to push through a wider restructuring of parliamentary constituencies.

He maintained that the 33% reservation for women, already approved by Parliament, should be implemented within the existing strength of the Lok Sabha, alongside a separate sub-quota for OBC women.

“We want a bipartisan Delimitation Commission... Women's reservation at 850, and we say at 543 with a sub-quota for OBCs,” Gandhi said.

Calls for bipartisan oversight

Referring to previous delimitation exercises in Assam, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir, Gandhi alleged that the proposed legislation could allow the ruling party to redraw electoral boundaries to its advantage.

“The question here is giving the BJP a blank slate to reshape the foundations of Indian democracy,” he said.