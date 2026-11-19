The opportunity is large. New businesses are being launched at a rapid pace, with 501,609 business applications filed in October 2026 alone, on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the US Census Bureau, and every new company will need tax planning and guidance as it grows.

The economics of US tax services are substantial. The country’s largest retail tax preparation chain reported revenue of $3.95 billion (about ₹37,000 crore) for the 12 months ended June 30, 2026, up 4.9%, and net income of $736.3 million (about ₹6,900 crore), up 20.8%. On an adjusted basis, which strips out a one-time tax benefit, net income was about $688 million (about ₹6,500 crore).

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The professionals who advise businesses are becoming scarcer. The number of actively licensed US CPAs slipped from 671,855 to 653,408 between August 2024 and August 2025, and the AICPA has estimated that about 75% of CPAs are within 15 years of retirement. US firms are responding by looking offshore: about a quarter of firms in the AICPA’s 2023 survey said they offshore work, and another 12% planned to start. Large players including RSM US, Moss Adams, Sikich and CohnReznick are expanding their operations in India.



In conversation with Pratik Kothari, Co-founder

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What has driven the 5X growth?

“Trust and delivery. Business owners want to run their companies, not chase numbers. Because we are bootstrapped, every client had to be earned, and that is what the growth reflects.”

What does “AI-integrated virtual CFO” mean for an owner?

“They get a finance leader without hiring one. AI handles the routine finance work quickly and accurately, and our professionals focus on what the numbers mean for the business. Our approach is business first, so the owner can focus on customers, product and growth.”

Why enter tax advisory in 2027?

“It is the natural next step. When the team that guides your finances and keeps your books also advises on tax, decisions are better informed, surprises are fewer and clients have one point of accountability. The US market is large and underserved, and we intend to grow quickly there.”

Glocal is also open to partnerships with US accounting firms, CPAs and growing businesses looking for dependable finance and tax support as it scales.

About Glocal Outsourcing Corp Pvt Ltd

Glocal Outsourcing Corp Pvt Ltd is an AI-integrated virtual CFO firm with teams in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, co-founded by Pratik Kothari and Anvi Dholakia. It provides virtual CFO, accounting, payroll and back-office services to US small and medium businesses and plans to enter US tax advisory in 2027 as part of a rapid US expansion.