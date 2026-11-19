However, with the project still awaiting approval, questions remain over whether the connectivity advantage could trigger another property rally or whether expectations are already reflected in prevailing prices.

Why Dwarka Expressway could benefit

Dwarka Expressway has emerged as a prominent residential destination, supported by road infrastructure, premium housing developments and growing commercial activity.

Improved metro connectivity could further attract professionals commuting between Delhi and Gurugram, potentially supporting residential demand and rental growth.

Rishe Singh, CEO and Founder, Silverdome Realtors, said, "Dwarka Expressway stands to gain the most, as its proximity to Yashobhoomi and improved public transport can raise its appeal among homebuyers, investors and working professionals."

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He added that infrastructure projects typically strengthen end-user demand and long-term investment confidence.

Could property prices rise further?

Real estate experts believe better public transport connectivity could improve the long-term attractiveness of residential micro-markets.

Manik Malik, President and CEO, BPTP Limited, said, "Infrastructure-led connectivity plays an important role in shaping the growth of urban centres, influencing residential demand, buyer preferences and the long-term development potential of micro-markets."

However, actual price appreciation will depend on the final metro alignment, station accessibility, construction timelines and existing property valuations.

The supplied project details do not establish current transaction prices or three-to-five-year appreciation figures, making it difficult to quantify any additional metro-driven premium.

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Rental demand and investment prospects

Improved connectivity could also strengthen rental demand from professionals seeking convenient access to workplaces, airports and commercial centres.

Pushpender Singh, Managing Director, JMS Group, said, "The proposed corridor could enhance the attractiveness of well-connected residential locations, improve everyday commuting experiences and strengthen end-user demand."

He emphasised that timely execution would be crucial for delivering these benefits.

Jitender Yadav, Director, Roots Developers, said, "Better access to Yashobhoomi and the wider airport ecosystem could strengthen business mobility, encourage economic activity and enhance the investment potential of strategically located real estate markets."

Should homebuyers invest now?

While the metro proposal could improve Dwarka Expressway's investment prospects, buyers should avoid assuming immediate appreciation.

Property valuations, rental yields, project quality and existing connectivity remain important considerations.

Until approvals, station locations and completion timelines are confirmed, the proposed corridor represents a potential long-term advantage rather than a guaranteed trigger for another property-price rally.

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