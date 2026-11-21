'Jobs are there': PwC India's Sanjeev Krishan explains why experienced professionals are in demand
'Jobs are there': PwC India's Sanjeev Krishan explains why experienced professionals are in demand
Jobs are available in India, but employers are increasingly prioritising experienced professionals as business requirements evolve, according to PwC India Chairperson Sanjeev Krishan. The shift towards outcome-based consulting is changing hiring preferences, potentially making it harder for fresh graduates to enter the workforce.
Sanjeev Krishan said companies are increasingly looking for experienced employees as clients demand measurable business results rather than traditional consulting services billed by the hour.
India's employment market may be facing concerns over job creation, but PwC India's Sanjeev Krishan believes opportunities continue to exist, particularly for professionals with relevant experience and specialised skills.
Speaking to Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, Krishan said companies are increasingly looking for experienced employees as clients demand measurable business results rather than traditional consulting services billed by the hour.
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"Look, jobs are available. We ourselves need people. So I would not say that there are no jobs in the market," Krishan said.
Krishan explained that changing client expectations are influencing recruitment decisions, especially in consulting.
"First, there is a much greater demand for experienced professionals," he said, pointing to the growing preference among clients for consulting arrangements linked to business outcomes.
Instead of paying consultants according to hours worked, companies increasingly want compensation tied to improvements in business performance.
"Our clients, particularly in consulting, increasingly want to link professional fees to outcomes rather than pay according to the number of hours worked," Krishan said.
The growing preference for experienced professionals could make entry into the job market more challenging for fresh graduates, particularly as employers increasingly seek candidates with practical skills and industry exposure.
Krishan said PwC India is strengthening its engagement with educational institutions to address changing workforce requirements. "We are engaging much more actively with universities," he said, highlighting efforts to communicate the skills employers need.
He also pointed to the company's efforts to improve women's participation in technology. "Although women account for 47% of our workforce, their representation is lowest in technology," Krishan said.
To address this gap, PwC India launched a Women in Technology scholarship initiative on October 16 to encourage more women to pursue technology-related careers.
The remarks underline the growing importance of industry-aligned education and practical skills in helping fresh graduates compete for jobs.
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