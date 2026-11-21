"Look, jobs are available. We ourselves need people. So I would not say that there are no jobs in the market," Krishan said.

Krishan explained that changing client expectations are influencing recruitment decisions, especially in consulting.

"First, there is a much greater demand for experienced professionals," he said, pointing to the growing preference among clients for consulting arrangements linked to business outcomes.

Instead of paying consultants according to hours worked, companies increasingly want compensation tied to improvements in business performance.

"Our clients, particularly in consulting, increasingly want to link professional fees to outcomes rather than pay according to the number of hours worked," Krishan said.

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He illustrated the changing approach through a client's expectation: "Show me how you will take my business from point A to point B, and I will give you 5%, 6% or 10% of the improvement."

This transition towards outcome-based pricing is encouraging consulting firms to recruit professionals capable of delivering results with limited additional training.

What does this mean for hiring?

Krishan said PwC India continues to recruit thousands of professionals annually, with hiring numbers reaching approximately 3,500.

However, the demand is increasingly shifting towards candidates who already possess workplace experience.

"We are looking for people with two, three, four or five years of work experience," he said.

The preference reflects employers' growing emphasis on practical capabilities, client management and execution skills.

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What about fresh graduates?

The growing preference for experienced professionals could make entry into the job market more challenging for fresh graduates, particularly as employers increasingly seek candidates with practical skills and industry exposure.

Krishan said PwC India is strengthening its engagement with educational institutions to address changing workforce requirements. "We are engaging much more actively with universities," he said, highlighting efforts to communicate the skills employers need.

He also pointed to the company's efforts to improve women's participation in technology. "Although women account for 47% of our workforce, their representation is lowest in technology," Krishan said.

To address this gap, PwC India launched a Women in Technology scholarship initiative on October 16 to encourage more women to pursue technology-related careers.

The remarks underline the growing importance of industry-aligned education and practical skills in helping fresh graduates compete for jobs.

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