Why Gujarat was under watch

The main ground fighting during Operation Sindoor was concentrated in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, but Gujarat also witnessed drone activity, precautionary blackouts, air raid alerts, airport closures and suspension of port operations between 7 and 10 May.

Gujarat’s coastline faces the Arabian Sea and is close to Pakistan’s maritime approaches. The region has several important military, naval, energy and commercial facilities.

Bhuj has an Indian Air Force installation near the Pakistan border, while Naliya is another important forward airbase in western Kutch. Gujarat also houses naval facilities including INS Sardar Patel and INS Dwarka.

Advertisement

The state is also home to Reliance Industries’ Jamnagar refinery complex, with a capacity of around 6,60,000 barrels per day, along with a captive port facility.

Don't Miss: India's electronics exports surge 44%: Can domestic manufacturers compete on quality, cost and scale?

Retired Indian Air Force Group Captain Ajey Lele, Deputy Director General at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), said satellite surveillance could help track large military assets.

“One good picture is enough to get a sense of the movement of your maritime assets. Surveillance is also a collection of collage,” he said. “The main battleground might be Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, but intelligence from several different pockets become key during an active conflict.”

Advertisement

What the satellites can monitor

The Ningxia programme is designed to monitor radio-frequency emissions from systems such as military radars, naval ship radars, radio communications and air defence systems.

Gaofen-11 has a 0.8 metre panchromatic resolution and a 3.2 metre multispectral resolution, according to the US Geological Survey’s 2022 Remote Sensing Satellite Compendium. Such resolution can help identify ships and aircraft and track changes at ports and airbases.

Yaogan-30 can also detect radar signals and is deployed in a constellation designed to provide repeated coverage.

Must Read: Four sectors corner 88% of PLI payouts: Why India's ₹1.91 lakh crore manufacturing push is uneven

The Digantara analysis found a marked increase in “adversarial reconnaissance efforts” by Chinese satellites during Operation Sindoor.

“The operation exposed the growing vulnerability of India’s critical military infrastructure to persistent space-based surveillance,” the report read.

The report added that the satellites can “dynamically adjust orbital parameters, broaden ELINT coverage and concentrate ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) efforts during conflict windows, highlighting a capability gap that carries long-term strategic costs”.