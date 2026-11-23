Electronics dominates PLI disbursements

Electronics manufacturing, driven largely by mobile phone production, accounted for ₹19,091 crore in payouts, representing 56% of its allocated scheme budget. This was followed by pharmaceuticals at ₹6,659 crore, telecom equipment at ₹2,756 crore and food processing at ₹2,714 crore.

Together, these four sectors accounted for approximately 88% of cumulative disbursements.

The concentration reflects the relative success of industries where established manufacturing capabilities and incentive-linked production targets have helped companies qualify for payouts.

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However, the performance of other sectors presents a contrasting picture.

Automobiles and auto components received ₹2,386 crore, equivalent to just 9% of their scheme allocation. White goods, including air conditioners and LEDs, received ₹580 crore, also representing 9% of their budget.

Textiles received ₹386 crore, medical devices ₹267 crore and speciality steel ₹236 crore.

Solar and battery sectors record zero payouts

The sharpest disparity emerged in sectors requiring advanced technology and significant capital investment.

Solar modules and advanced chemistry cell batteries recorded no incentive disbursements through March 2026, according to the assessment.

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Bulk drugs received just ₹88 crore, representing 1% of the scheme's budget, while IT hardware received ₹98 crore, or approximately 0.6%.

Interestingly, drones received ₹93 crore, representing 78% of their relatively small allocation, demonstrating that budget utilisation varies considerably across industries.

Why has performance been uneven?

The analysis highlighted a fundamental distinction between encouraging assembly operations and developing deeper domestic manufacturing capabilities.

India's smartphone exports have approached ₹2 lakh crore, reflecting the success of incentives in attracting large-scale assembly operations. However, domestic value addition remains relatively limited, suggesting continued dependence on imported components.

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In contrast, the white goods industry reportedly increased domestic value addition from 20% to 55%, supported by restrictions on finished air-conditioner imports, incentives focused on component manufacturing and foreign engineering partnerships.

The findings suggest that financial incentives can help overcome high operating costs but may be insufficient where manufacturers lack specialised technology and technical expertise.

With approximately ₹2.4 lakh crore invested in factories under the programme, questions also remain over the scale of direct employment generated.

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The assessment underscores a broader challenge for India's manufacturing strategy: moving beyond assembly-led growth towards deeper localisation, technological capabilities and sustainable job creation.

As the PLI programme progresses, its longer-term success may depend not merely on higher production and exports, but also on how effectively participating industries strengthen domestic supply chains and reduce dependence on imported technology.

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