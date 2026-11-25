However, dependence on imported components, rising input costs and limited domestic value addition remain structural challenges.

Moving beyond production to global manufacturing standards

Speaking to Business Today, Ashutosh Gupta, Director – Sales & Marketing, Summercool Home Appliances, said India's manufacturing ambitions must extend beyond increasing production volumes towards developing a globally competitive industrial ecosystem.

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“Global markets have stringent requirements, and meeting these expectations calls for investment in technology, manufacturing processes, skilled manpower and a strong supply chain,” Gupta said.

For consumer durables and home appliance manufacturers, international competitiveness requires adherence to stringent safety, energy efficiency and product reliability standards. Appliances must also perform consistently across different climatic conditions, making product testing and quality assurance critical.

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Can Indian manufacturers balance cost and scale?

Competitive pricing remains another significant challenge. Dependence on imported components, fluctuations in raw material prices and currency volatility can affect production costs and squeeze manufacturing margins.

According to an April 2026 update from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, domestic value addition in electronic products is estimated at around 18–20%, highlighting considerable scope for localisation.

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For appliance manufacturers, developing a reliable domestic supplier network could improve procurement efficiency, reduce exposure to external disruptions and provide greater control over production costs.

“Localisation will definitely have an important part to play in making Indian manufacturing competitive. A stronger domestic component ecosystem can reduce dependence on imports, provide manufacturers with greater sourcing flexibility and help manage supply chain costs. However, localisation must also be commercially viable and ensure that domestic suppliers can meet the required quality standards and production requirements,” Gupta said.

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Scaling up without compromising quality

Expanding production to meet international demand requires substantial investment in automation, machinery, testing infrastructure and workforce development.

For smaller and mid-sized manufacturers, the challenge extends beyond financing capacity expansion. Maintaining consistent product specifications across larger manufacturing batches, minimising rejection rates and meeting delivery commitments are equally important.

Manufacturers must also strengthen vendor qualification processes, inventory management and workforce training to improve operational efficiency.

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What will define India's next manufacturing phase?

Government initiatives such as the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) seek to strengthen domestic component production and reduce import dependence.

However, India's long-term manufacturing competitiveness will ultimately depend on how effectively businesses translate policy support into technological capabilities, commercially viable localisation and operational improvements.

The next phase of India's electronics growth story will therefore be measured not merely by rising export volumes, but by its ability to emerge as a cost-competitive, technologically capable and dependable global manufacturing partner.

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