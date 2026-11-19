Read More: Anthropic IPO surpasses SpaceX's fundraising record; AI valuation comes under scrutiny

"The question to ask is - what should Uday Kotak do in India to create conditions for an Anthropic to study? Why is He not investing hugely in innovation and Deep tech to grow this sector fast? Why is innovation starved of adequate capital in India? India’s eminent banker should answer this and lead the way," he said.

Bad example. Every disruption creates new cos with huge valuation. It is the nature of markets. Comparing is silly. The question to ask is - what should @udaykotak do in India to create conditions for an Anthropic to study? Why is He not investing hugely in innovation and Deep tech to grow this sector fast? Why is innovation starved of adequate capital in India? India’s eminent banker should answer this and lead the way. @CNBCTV18Live @ShereenBhan — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) November 19, 2026

Pai's remarks came after Kotak pointed to the extraordinary rise of Anthropic, the American artificial intelligence company behind the Claude chatbot.

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"Anthropic, an AI company known for Claude, listed at a valuation of $ 1.5 trillion. It did not exist till ~ 5 years ago. This is more than the combined market cap of the top 10 Indian companies. Are we undervalued, or do we need to catch up in the new world? Or both?" Kotak wrote earlier today.

Anthropic priced its initial public offering at $83 per share on Wednesday, November 18, valuing the company at approximately $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis.

Dario Amodei-led company raised about $81 billion in what Reuters reported as the largest IPO in history. Its shares were scheduled to begin trading on the Nasdaq on November 19 under the ticker ANT.

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Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI executives, Anthropic has emerged as one of the leading developers of generative AI models. Its rapid rise has placed it among the world's most valuable companies in less than six years.