"They have captured the EVM. They've captured the voting process. Now they want to destroy the entire constituency structure. We are not going to allow the BJP to convert this country into a dictatorship. It is not going to happen," Gandhi said.

His remarks came a day after the Union Cabinet cleared the proposed delimitation legislation, intensifying the political confrontation over parliamentary representation and women's reservation.

Why 850 seats, asks Gandhi

Questioning the rationale behind expanding the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850 seats, Gandhi accused the government of using women's reservation as a pretext for undertaking a wider restructuring of electoral constituencies.

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"The women's reservation bill has already been passed. It can be implemented tomorrow. So the question is, why 850?" he asked.

Citing previous delimitation exercises in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, Gandhi alleged that expanding Parliament would provide the ruling establishment greater scope to redraw constituency boundaries to its electoral advantage.

He maintained that the 33% women's reservation should be implemented within the existing strength of the Lok Sabha, with a separate sub-quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "They have captured the EVM. They've captured the voting process. Now they want to destroy the entire constituency structure. We are not going to allow the BJP to convert this country into a dictatorship. It is not going to happen. The 2024 election was a fake election. Narendra Modi is a fake, illegal PM... We, the youth of the country and Gen Z, have cornered the BJP on the issue of vote chori. We closed their path and shut that door; now they have come up with a new plan and are trying to open a new route." — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2026

Questions over Delimitation Commission

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Gandhi also questioned the proposed composition of the Delimitation Commission, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would exercise disproportionate influence over the constituency-redrawing process.

"The EC has been captured. Now, the Delimitation Commission is being operationalised to do this. The composition of the delimitation gives Modi and Shah full control, and Gyanesh's decisions cannot be challenged in court," he alleged.

The Congress leader called for a bipartisan Delimitation Commission, arguing that the exercise should reflect broader political consensus.

Rahul Gandhi invokes Gen Z

Gandhi also appealed to younger voters, particularly Gen Z, while reiterating his allegations of electoral manipulation.

"Our polling shows us that 80% of India and almost 100% of Gen Z believe that Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar steal elections," Gandhi claimed, without providing details of the survey.

"Gen Z, please remember this number. This number represents the murder of Indian democracy, 850," he said.

Gandhi also claimed that Congress possessed additional information concerning the Election Commission and would make it public soon.