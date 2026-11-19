The protest, organised by transport unions affiliated with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, is centred on demands for a revision of auto and taxi fares, a ban on private bike-taxi services, and the withdrawal of certain fitness-related requirements for auto-rickshaws. Drivers have also raised concerns about their livelihoods, working conditions and safety.

A Delhi-based cab driver, who was driving the cab on the day of the protest, told India Today, "If the government can ban TikTok, why can't it ban Ola, Uber and Rapido?" He argued that Bharat Taxi was a better alternative but questioned why it had failed to gain traction and remained unpopular among commuters, and banning other cab-hailing apps would help. Interestingly, he is registered on all four cab-hailing apps.

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The impact of the strike was visible on commuters' pockets. A South Delhi-based homemaker told India Today Digital that a roughly 3-km auto ride to Cambridge School from Hemkunt Colony was showing Rs 90-92 on Uber, compared with the usual Rs 75–80. "The hourly rental fare for a cab, which generally costs Rs 325 for a one-hour booking with a 10-km limit, had climbed to Rs 406," she told India Today Digital. She added that regular cab fares were also around Rs 10-15 higher than usual.

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The South Delhi-based homemaker later booked a round trip from Greater Kailash to Sreenivaspuri on Uber. However, the driver refused to take the ride at the app-displayed fare of Rs 190 for both ways and instead demanded Rs 150 one way, bringing the total to Rs 300. She also highlighted the harassment commuters are facing from cab drivers who refuse to honour app-displayed fares and demand higher amounts.

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A review by India Today Digital found that fares on Ola and Rapido surged by at least 30% during non-peak hours for both auto-rickshaw and cab rides.

The photograph on the left shows a cab fare of Rs 514 for a ride from Greater Kailash in South Delhi to Noida Film City, while the one on the right shows a fare of Rs 803 for a similar journey from South Delhi to Noida Film City. Both rides covered roughly 13 km.

WHY CAB DRIVERS SAY LONG RIDES ARE NOT PROFITABLE

For drivers, however, the problem seemingly goes beyond fares fluctuating during peak hours. Anupam Kumar, a cab driver who operates on both Ola and Rapido, said the payment structure on ride-hailing platforms makes longer journeys increasingly unviable.

According to Kumar, drivers generally receive a fixed payment of around Rs 104-114 for the first 3 km, depending on the cab-hailing app. The earnings might appear reasonable for shorter trips, but the amount paid per kilometre keeps declining as the distance increases.

He explained that the payment structure is divided into distance brackets. While the first 10 km might offer relatively better returns, the payment drops considerably in the 10-20 km bracket and falls further for journeys between 20 and 30 km.

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"Say we take a ride from South Delhi to Gurgaon or Greater Noida, which is around 30–35 km. The amount we earn keeps getting reduced in every 10-km bracket. By the time we reach the 20–30 km stretch, there is barely any money left to make when the fuel cost is the same for every bracket," Kumar said.

He added that this was not a problem restricted to one platform but was common across several cab-hailing applications.

Kumar also pointed to differences in how platforms compensate drivers for waiting time in traffic. "While Ola increases the fare depending on the time spent waiting, he said, Rapido does not offer the same benefit, with the amount remaining unchanged regardless of how long a driver is stuck in traffic," Kumar told India Today Digital.

CAB STRIKE'S IMPACT BEYOND DELHI

The protest has also had implications beyond the national capital. Kumar said transport unions in places such as Ambala and Chandigarh, as well as parts of Haryana outside Gurugram, have been particularly strict about the strike.

According to him, union members are checking vehicles arriving from Delhi-NCR to determine whether they are operating through app-based bookings or traditional offline arrangements. Drivers found using cab-hailing applications to ferry passengers are allegedly having their phones seized.

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The action, he said, has made it difficult for drivers to continue accepting app-based bookings in some areas beyond NCR.

CAB DRIVER SAFETY ALSO A MAJOR CONCERN

Apart from fares and declining earnings, drivers have flagged concerns over their personal safety. Kumar said incidents of violence against cab drivers, including a recent murder in Faridabad, have added to the anxiety among those working in the sector.

The issue has assumed greater significance amid several reported cases of fatal violence involving taxi and cab drivers in the Delhi-NCR region in 2026. Drivers are seeking stronger safeguards, including a customer identification system that would allow them to verify passengers before accepting rides.

The unions organising Thursday's demonstration have also demanded a dedicated welfare board for auto and taxi drivers, a review of Delhi's electric vehicle policy to address the concerns of transport workers, and faster processing of work-related documentation at the Delhi Transport Department.

For commuters, the immediate concern is the sharp increase in fares. But for drivers, the protest reflects a deeper dissatisfaction with the economics of app-based transport, where longer journeys, waiting time, and safety risks can make earning a sustainable livelihood increasingly difficult.