The findings have raised questions about the timing and purpose of the satellite movements, particularly as some adjustments began days before the terrorist attack that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists, on April 22.

According to The Print, Digantara's space domain awareness analysis examined 1,332 Chinese space objects, of which 190 conducted at least one orbital manoeuvre during the assessment period.

However, 37 manoeuvres stood out because they altered normal orbital patterns and increased observation opportunities over Pahalgam.

Satellite movements began before attack

One significant development occurred on April 16, six days before the attack, when China's Yaogan-35 01A satellite changed its orbit, reportedly doubling its passes over Pahalgam.

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The satellite is officially associated with Earth observation but is believed to possess signals intelligence and electronic intelligence capabilities.

On April 22, two other Chinese satellites, Yaogan-39 01B and Yaogan-39 01C, performed orbital manoeuvres at 5.14 pm and 5.59 pm, respectively, after the terrorist attack.

These adjustments increased subsequent opportunities to observe the region.

ThePrint reported that the altered orbital paths also provided coverage opportunities over Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Jammu.

Why the manoeuvres matter

Satellite manoeuvres involve controlled changes in orbital position, direction or speed, allowing spacecraft to alter their observation patterns.

Low Earth Orbit satellites can provide detailed imagery, while satellites equipped for electronic intelligence may detect and analyse electromagnetic signals.

According to the Digantara report cited by ThePrint, the orbital changes could suggest intelligence collection or strategic monitoring.

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However, the analysis does not establish whether the movements were connected to the terrorist attack or whether any intelligence was shared with other parties.

Activity increased after attack

The report also identified renewed satellite activity towards the end of April.

Chinese satellites reportedly conducted 37 manoeuvres on April 29 and another 31 on April 30, suggesting heightened orbital activity continued beyond the attack.

Separately, China's Shijian-20 satellite altered its drift rate on April 16, changing its positioning relative to the southern Indian subcontinent and Indian Ocean.

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